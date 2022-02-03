NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 3

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s six-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons-Timberwolves: 228 Points

Hawks-Suns: 224 Points

Raptors-Bulls: 224 Points

The Timberwolves have played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league, which has resulted in them not only scoring an average of 112.0 points per game but also allowing an average of 110.7 points per game. The Pistons could be hard-pressed for points, though, if Cade Cunningham (hip), who is listed as questionable, is unable to take the floor. The Pistons might take a cautious approach with their star rookie given that this is the first game of a back-to-back set for them.

The big news surrounding the matchup between the Hawks and Suns is the status of Trae Young (shoulder), who is listed as a game-time decision. The Suns are in better shape on the injury front after both Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder made their return from absences Tuesday against the Nets. They are both listed as probable for this game.

With Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) out, the Bulls have allowed at least 115 points in three straight games. They will need to outscore their opponents moving forward, which they can do with the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic running the show.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Raptors, Heat, Kings, Warriors

2nd night of a back-to-back

Kings, Lakers

1st night of a back-to-back

Pistons, Hawks, Bulls, Raptors

Key Injuries to Monitor

Heat SF/PF Jimmy Butler ($9,400) at Spurs

Butler sat out Monday but was able to battle through his toe injury and play Tuesday against the Raptors. He assumed his usual heavy dosage of playing time in that game, posting 16 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists across 40 minutes. If he is unable to play, Tyler Herro ($6,200) would likely take on added scoring responsibilities, while Max Strus ($4,000) could garner added minutes. Kyle Lowry ($7,300) is also listed as questionable after missing nine straight games because of a personal matter.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Raptors (-3) vs. Bulls

The Bulls have been a dominant team at home, but they are shaky on the road. Their last three road games have all come against bad teams in the Magic, Thunder and Spurs. They beat the Thunder by only one point, lost to the Magic by 19 points and lost to the Spurs by nine points. The Raptors are a vastly superior opponent than all three of those teams, which means the Bulls could be in trouble.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Raptors PG Fred VanVleet Over 6.5 Assists (-125) vs. Bulls

With Kyle Lowry no longer in town, VanVleet has averaged a career-high 7.0 assists per game. He’s dished out at least seven assists in seven of his last nine games, and his assist totals have been aided by him averaging 39 minutes per game for the season. Add in the Bulls’ defensive struggles and VanVleet has the potential to rack up assists in bunches.

Favorite Value Play

Spurs C Drew Eubanks ($3,300) vs. Heat

The Spurs are going to be missing two centers for this game with Jakob Poeltl (concussion) and Jock Landale (concussion) already ruled out. Eubanks should step into the starting lineup, a role that he has filled nine times previously this season. Across those nine games, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Favorite Stud

Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000) at Pistons

Towns comes with a high floor given his average of 46.9 DKFP per game. He’s been even more productive lately, scoring at least 50.8 DKFP in four of his last five games. Expect him to create plenty of problems for the Pistons, who have allowed the third-most rebounds per game in the league. If D’Angelo Russell (leg) were also to remain out, Towns could receive added shot attempts, as well.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.