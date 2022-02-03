NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies rise behind Ja Morant, Nets fall without Kevin Durant

Making this power rankings list was more difficult than I imagined. What’s the criteria? Is it performance over the last week? Prospects for winning the championship? For example, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets at +270 to win it all but they are without Kevin Durant right now and have lost six straight. Kyrie Irving can’t play home games so there will be plenty of games in which James Harden is driving the bus solo. That said, I tried to blend both the micro and macro but leaned a little more towards the micro side. Hey, I don’t know what the future holds so all I can do is interpret the information at hand.

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors maintain their position at the top of the pantheon. They both went 5-0 last week and had net ratings of 12.7 and 7.5 respectively. On the season, both are in the top 10 for offensive efficiency and are 1 and 2 in defensive efficiency. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors at +475 to win it all while the Suns are at +500.

The Memphis Grizzlies are the little engine that could. Or at least that’s the perception. They have a bonafide superstar in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. ain’t so bad himself. There’s depth, youth and veteran leadership littered throughout the roster. Experience is the next thing to acquire. The Grizzlies are 11th in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. Their record against teams over .500 is 18-9. They probably won’t win the championship this season but they could take down anyone in a seven-game series.

The Toronto Raptors moved up and are an interesting team for the present and future. They are 15th in offensive efficiency and 14th in defensive efficiency. They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference but they’ve won four of their last five games and they could be starting to gel. Keep in mind that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby missed significant portions of the season and Scottie Barnes is a rookie. Figuring out what to do at center has been an adjustment period as well.

Let’s take a look at Stan Son’s power rankings for Week 16 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 16 RANK TEAM PRIOR RANK RANK TEAM PRIOR RANK 1 Phoenix Suns 1 2 Golden State Warriors 2 3 Memphis Grizzlies 5 4 Miami Heat 6 5 Milwaukee Bucks 3 6 Chicago Bulls 8 7 Philadelphia 76ers 9 8 Cleveland Cavaliers 10 9 Utah Jazz 7 10 Brooklyn Nets 4 11 Toronto Raptors 14 12 Dallas Mavericks 12 13 Denver Nuggets 13 14 Charlotte Hornets 11 15 Boston Celtics 16 16 Atlanta Hawks 20 17 Washington Wizards 15 18 Minnesota Timberwolves 21 19 Los Angeles Lakers 18 20 Los Angeles Clippers 17 21 New York Knicks 19 22 Portland Trail Blazers 22 23 San Antonio Spurs 25 24 Indiana Pacers 24 25 New Orleans Pelicans 26 26 Sacramento Kings 23 27 Orlando Magic 28 28 Oklahoma City Thunder 27 29 Detroit Pistons 29 30 Houston Rockets 30

