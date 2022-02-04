Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 4

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are three games with a total of at least 229 - CHI/IND (231.5), HOU/SA (234.5) and BKN/UTA (229.5). The Celtics are the biggest favorites at -8.5 points over the Pistons while the Trail Blazers are favored by eight points over the Thunder. There are three games with a spread below three points — DAL -1.5 over PHI, TOR -2 over ATL and CHI -2.5 over IND.

Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

NBA INJURY ALERT: Nets PG James Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out for tonight's game vs. the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/l5iIggzO5S — DK Nation (@dklive) February 4, 2022

Stud

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets @ Utah Jazz ($11,400) – Harden is coming off his worst game of the season, as he shot 2-of-11 from the field and put up 29.75 DKFP. As a result, there is a chance that the ownership level is lower than usual. This game is juicy as both teams are top 10 in offensive pace and Harden is a threat to triple-double on any given night. What most excites me about Harden is that the Jazz are one of the worst teams defensively without Rudy Gobert on the floor. Don’t believe me? With Gobert, their defensive rating is 108.5. Without him, it’s 121.2. This game has a robust total of 230.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Kyrie Irving ($10,300), Fred VanVleet ($8,600), Donovan Mitchell ($8,400)

Value

Brandon Goodwin, Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets ($4,100) – Darius Garland is out so Goodwin will likely start for the second consecutive game. On Wednesday, he played 33 minutes and went for 29.75 DKFP. While he only scored seven points on six field goal attempts, he did grab seven rebounds and dish out eight assists. The Hornets are second in offensive pace, 24th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 3.89%.

Other Options – Tre Mann ($4,200)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets ($8,400) – Mitchell missed the last eight games but has been cleared for Friday. And it’s a much needed return as the Jazz have lost 11 of their last 14 games. He garners a 33% usage rate on the season and is averaging 20.7 field goal attempts. Both teams play fast and the Jazz defense is porous without Gobert so Mitchell may have shoulder more of an offensive load. There is some risk due to the long lay off, so that’s something to consider. That said, he has a good chance of matching or exceeding most of the guards on this slate at a much cheaper price. The Nets boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 8.73%.

Other Options – Kyrie Irving ($10,300), Jaylen Brown ($9,100)

Value

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers ($4,200) – Mann has started the last three games with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out. He played 26 and 25 minutes in the first two games and put up 17.75 and 21 DKFP. On Wednesday, he played 41 minutes and went for 39.5 DKFP. He shot 8-of-14 and 6-of-8 from downtown. Mann has the handle package and step-back game to get his shot against anyone. That said, he doesn’t contribute much in the periphery categories so if he isn’t hitting his shots, then the floor is low. Portland is 28th in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to shooting guards by 13.21%, so the matchup is a good one.

Other Options – Kevin Huerter ($4,500), Josh Richardson ($3,700), Reggie Bullock ($4,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons ($10,600) – Tatum plays a ton of minutes and garners a high usage rate. He has the ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given night and there are no concerns of him hucking and chucking as he averages 20.9 field goal attempts per game. He has 70-DKFP upside. That said, there has been some inconsistency to his game, primarily due to the shooting efficiency. He’s at 43% from the field after being at 45% the last three seasons. As a result, he has four games with fewer than 30 DKFP. I highly doubt he makes it five on Friday as the Pistons boost the FPPM to small forwards by a league-leading 23.26%.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($9,100)

Value

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors ($4,500) – The minutes have been all over the map this season for Huerter. He’s played fewer than 30 minutes 22 times with six of those under 20 minutes. Over the last two games, though, he’s received 39 and 37 minutes and put up 36 and 30.75 DKFP. Trae Young ($9,900) was out for one of those games so it’s encouraging that he was able to maintain the production with Young back. In addition, Lou Williams ($3,500) was out dealing with a back issue. If he returns, he could sap some of the playing time from Huerter.

Other Options – Josh Richardson ($3,700), Reggie Bullock ($4,500)

Power Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers ($9,500) – This is the second leg of a back-to-back so that’s always something to consider. The Pacers are 26th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to small forwards by 20.88%. DeRozan has gone for at least 45 DKFP in eight straight with three of those games above 50.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,600), Evan Mobley ($7,600), Kevin Love ($6,900)

Value

James Johnson, Brooklyn Nets @ Utah Jazz ($3,800) – With Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge out, Johnson has played 30, 13, 26 and 38 minutes in the last four games. The usage rate has been in the teens and he put up 29.75, 7.25, 26 and 37.5 DKFP over that span. He averages 0.76 DKFP per minute on the season but he should get plenty of minutes and this game should be an up-and-down affair with plenty of possessions.

Other Options – Terry Taylor ($4,200—if Goga Bitadze and Oshae Brissett are out), Thaddeus Young ($3,000), Darius Bazley ($4,400)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($12,400) – Jokic did not play on Wednesday because he needed a break from scoring so many DKFP. In the prior 10 games, he put up at least 50 DKFP in all with seven above 60, three above 70 and a high of 93! L.O.L. He averages a ridiculous 1.76 DKFP per minute and should be well-rested for Friday. The Pelicans are 24th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to centers by 3.48%.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($12,300), Nikola Vucevic ($9,400), Christian Wood ($8,700), Evan Mobley ($7,600), Kevin Love ($6,900)

Value

Thaddeus Young, San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets ($3,000) – There are a lot of moving parts here. Jakob Poeltl ($7,300) and Jock Landale ($3,100) are both in concussion protocol and didn’t play on Thursday, which led to Young starting and playing 25 minutes. While it’s unlikely either of them play on Friday, they haven’t been ruled out yet. Coach Popovich will likely give the nod to Young again but he’s been known to change it up and could go in a different direction. Just keep that in mind. If Young does start, the ownership is going to be sky-high so that’s another variable to factor in. He was rostered on 60% of teams on Thursday. With all that said, Young is the stone minimum and averages 1.1 DKFP per minute. The Rockets are first in offensive pace, dead-last in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to centers by 10.2%. Yummy.

Other Options – Terry Taylor ($4,200—if Goga Bitadze and Oshae Brissett are out), Jaxson Hayes ($4,200)

