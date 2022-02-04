NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 4

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Spots have been limited to finish up the week in the NBA, which is surprising given how many games we have on the board on Friday. That said, I’ll write up some potential spots I have circled and may wind up playing.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Potential Plays

This is a pretty gross play, targeting a very shorthanded Indiana team that’s coming off some embarrassing recent losses. This play is all about who the Bulls decide to play. Zack LaVine and Coby White are both questionable for this one, and Chicago is on the second night of a road back-to-back. If a lengthy list of Bulls wind up ruled out on the final injury report, you’ll want to rush to get a good number in on the Pacers. Indy has had massive road struggles this season, but are floating around .500 at home.

The Spurs are coming off a pair of completely different losses. An embarrassing collapse on Tuesday, and then sitting some starters for the front leg of a home back-to-back on Thursday. Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl are returning on Friday for a San Antonio squad hungry for a win. No better situation to be in than hosting the Rockets — 10 of their last 11 losses have come by double-digits. I don’t want to bet this one too early, but this is probably my favorite side on the board and most likely to wind up firing on closer to tip.

Potential Props

The Cavs are severely undermanned, as has been the case all season. Somehow, Cleveland continued to survive without Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, but with All-Star Darius Garland out, it’s just too much. In the first game without Garland, Cedi Osman handled point guard duties and dished out 12 assists. But it wasn’t a great look, so the Cavs turned to a true PG in Goodwin to run the show on Wednesday against the Rockets. He finished with eight assists in 33 minutes against Houston, and should get the starting nod again, facing a Hornets team that likes to get up and down. Think we might be getting a slight discount here.

Potential Trends

— NOP 7-17-3 1Q O/U on the road this season.

— NOP 0-13 1Q O/U last 13 road games.

— CLE 22-5 1Q ATS on the road.

— Red Flag: CLE 0-2 1Q ATS last two without Garland.

