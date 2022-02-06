Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 6

We have a five-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are two games with a total of at least 228 — NO/HOU (229.5) and MIL/LAC (228). The Celtics are the biggest favorites at -9 points over the Magic. There is one game with a spread below three points — DAL -2 over ATL.

Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks ($12,000) – The Hawks are only 17th in offensive pace but the Mavericks are 28th, so it’s a pace-up game for Dallas. The Hawks are also 28th in defensive efficiency, so Doncic should get busy, even though he would likely get busy regardless. Over the last 10 games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP seven times with five over 70 and three of those coming in the most recent games. He’s notched four triple-doubles over that span and scored at least 30 points in six games with two over 40. HalluLuka!

Other Options – Trae Young ($10,100), Darius Garland ($8,800) if he plays.

Value

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets ($4,700) – NAW doesn’t start and will likely only play around 20 minutes, but he produces when he’s on the floor. Over the last two games, the usage rate has been 36.3% and 34.8% which translated to 25 and 23.25 DKFP. The Rockets are first in offensive pace and dead-last in defensive efficiency, so the game environment is a juicy one. In addition, Houston boosts the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 23.12%.

Shooting Guard

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets ($8,700) – Since returning from a five-game absence, Ingram has played 33 and 39 minutes, producing 40.25 and 53 DKFP. The usage rate has been 28.6% and 30.3%. I mentioned in the NAW section how juicy of a matchup this is. It’s the creme de la creme for fantasy.

Other Options – Jalen Suggs ($5,900), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,500)

Value

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,800) – On the season, Bullock was averaging 24.4 minutes and 6.5 field goal attempts per game. Since Tim Hardaway Jr. went down, he has averaged 31 minutes and 11.8 field goal attempts per game with 9.4 from downtown. Over that span, he has produced 24, 31.75, 25.5, 43 and 26.5 DKFP. The Hawks are 11th in the NBA for the number of 3-point attempts allowed.

Other Options – Luke Kennard ($4,200), Josh Richardson ($3,900)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic ($10,600) – Tatum averages a 32.4% usage rate and 20.9 field goal attempts per game on the season. He also chips in a little something in every category. It’s all about the shooting efficiency, which has been inconsistent this season. He’s shooting 43% on the season after finishing 46%, 45%, 45% and 47% the last four years. Over the last eight games, he’s shot 43% or less in four games and produced 49.5, 38, 43 and 39.75 DKFP. He converted over 60% of his attempts in three games and went for 79.5, 54.5 and 65.6 DKFP in those contests. Which Tatum will we get on Sunday? Nobody knows but he will get all the opportunities he can handle. That’s all we can ask for.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($8,700), Marcus Morris Sr. ($6,400), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,500)

Value

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks @ Dallas Mavericks ($4,700) – The matchup and game environment aren’t ideal as the Mavericks are 28th in offensive pace, fifth in defensive efficiency and negate the FPPM to small forwards by 5.71%. That said, Hunter will likely garner a usage rate in the low-20% range, play close to 35 minutes and could score in the 30-DKFP range. Since returning to action 13 games ago, he’s averaged 29.5 minutes and 11.2 field goal attempts per game. He’s played over 30 minutes in seven games and gone over 30 DKFP in six of those contests.

Other Options – Josh Richardson ($3,900), Reggie Bullock ($4,800)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Clippers ($12,200) – Giannis averages a ridiculous 1.7 DKFP per minute. He’s scored at least 60 DKFP 18 times with six of those over 70. The Clippers are 11th in pace while the Bucks are 12th, so it should be an up-and-down affair. The Clippers are sixth in defensive efficiency, though, but they boost the FPPM to power forwards by 6.79% and it’s Giannis we are talking about.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,600), Kevin Love ($7,200), Marcus Morris ($6,400)

Value

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets ($5,000) – Slowly but surely, Hayes has become an integral part of the rotation. He’s played 31, 26 and 33 minutes over the last three games and has been playing some power forward alongside Jonas Valanciunas ($8,300). He’s produced 33.75, 19.75 and 42.25 DKFP and will be playing in an environment that suits his style perfectly — run and gun.

Other Options – Nicolas Batum ($4,500)

Center

Stud

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers ($8,400) – Was Allen angry for not being selected to the All-Star game? 29 points, 22 rebounds and 60.5 DKFP say yes. Now he gets to face a Pacers team that is 26th in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to centers by 16.62%.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,300), Christian Wood ($8,500), Robert Williams ($7,500), Kevin Love ($7,200)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks @ Dallas Mavericks ($3,700) – Okongwu isn’t starting and will likely only play around 20 minutes. He’s averaging 0.96 DKFP per minute on the season, though, so the floor is relatively high for his price tag. What if Clint Capela ($5,700) gets injured or into foul trouble?

Other Options – Jaxson Hayes ($5,000)

