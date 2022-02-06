Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 7

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the calendar for Monday night is a five-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Point Guard

Stud

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets, $8,500 - VanVleet has been exceptional since returning from a two-game absence due to a sore knee, generating 44.5 DKFP per game across his last five starts. The guard leads the NBA in minutes per game this season (38.4), and on the menu for Monday is a beautiful matchup with the Hornets, who rank 26th in defensive efficiency and second in pace.

VanVleet is an excellent bargain at this sub-$9K price and is a strong target for both cash-games and GPPs.

Other Options: Chris Paul ($9,600)

Value

Spencer Dinwiddie, Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat, $6,200 - Monday is a terrific time to buy low on Dinwiddie. After failing with only 10 DKFP in Saturday’s blowout loss vs. the Suns, the point guard shouldn’t be chalky Monday, and there’s certainly reason to expect a bounce-back performance. The Wizards will remain without Bradley Beal (wrist), and prior to Saturday’s dud, Dinwiddie was contributing 44.2 DKFP per game in his first 11 starts of the season sans the shooting guard.

Overall, with the Beal off the court, Dinwiddie’s usage and assist rates jumped 4.4 and 7.7 percentage points, respectively. This translates into 1.13 DKFP per minute for the veteran, and Dinwiddie should rebound with at least 35 DKFP Monday.

Other Options: Ayo Dosunmu ($6,200 - if Zach LaVine is out), Tre Mann ($4,900 - if Luguentz Dort is out), Aaron Holiday ($3,100)

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks, $8,400 - Mitchell returned from an eight-game absence on Friday to face the Nets and showed no signs of rust in the blowout win, recording 42.75 DKFP in only 22 minutes of work. With Rudy Gobert out again, Mitchell is a steal at this low of a cost.

The shooting guard’s salary was nearly $10K back in January, and with a team-high 32.4% usage rate, Mitchell is producing 42 DKFP per game this season. Going against this Knicks’ squad that ranks second-to-last in pace obviously isn’t ideal, but the 25-year-old should still easily exceed five-times value Monday and is a value that needs to be taken advantage of.

Other Options: Josh Giddey ($7,800)

Value

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder, $6,300 - Thompson is fresh off his best showing of the season, posting 42.25 DKFP vs. the Kings on Thursday. This marked Thompson’s third effort above 30 DKFP in his past four starts, and for the season, the sharpshooter is providing 1.2 DKFP behind a 28% usage rate. Thompson is hoisting up 7.5 three pointers a night, and he meets a Thunder defense on Monday that is yielding the sixth-most made threes this season.

Another outing of over 40 DKFP is absolutely possible for Thompson in this spot, and he is an awesome GPP target for this five-game slate.

Other Options: Terry Rozier ($7,100), Ty Jerome ($4,100 - if Dort is out)

Small Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, $9,700 - Butler (toe) is listed as questionable, but it’s hard to imagine he is inactive Monday, given the forward has played through the toe injury for the last four games. This season, Butler is supplying 1.3 DKFP per minute, and this is a juicy spot vs. the Wizards, who rank 21st in defensive efficiency.

In three matchups already this season, Butler has been a stud vs. Washington, scoring 53.5 DKFP per game. While paying up at SF isn’t the optimal route this Monday, having some exposure to Butler makes sense if building multiple lineups, given he should be very low-rostered at this high price.

Value

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors, $5,000 - Forget that Hayward finished with only 6.75 DKFP in Saturday’s blowout loss vs. the Heat, and roll the dice on the wing at this season-low price tag. With a 20% usage rate, Hayward is collecting 0.94 DKFP per minute this season, and Monday’s date with the Raptors is setting up to be a very strong environment.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, this tilt presents a high over/under game total of 226 points and a one-point spread in favor of the Hornets. Before Saturday, Hayward was averaging 32 DKFP per game in his previous 10 starts in totals of at least 220 points, which would be over six-times value at his current price point.

Other Options: Mikal Bridges ($6,100), Aleksej Pokuševski ($3,800 - if Dort is out)

Power Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns, $9,800 - DeRozan is worth considering no matter what, but if LaVine (back) misses his third straight, the former Spur will become one of the better pay-up options on the slate. With LaVine absent Sunday, DeRozan erupted for 67.25 DKFP in a difficult spot vs. the Sixers. With LaVine, Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) off the floor this season, DeRozan’s usage increases 5.9 percentage points to a team-high 36%.

Furthermore, his assist rate rises 4.5 percentage points to 28%. Thanks to these hefty rates, DeRozan supplies 1.3 DKFP per minute in this situation. His ceiling would be north of 60 DKFP in this uptempo spot vs. the Suns if LaVine sits, and this near $10K price tag could scare some DFS players off DeRozan.

Other Options: Pascal Siakam ($9,200)

Value

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, $5,400 - With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) sidelined for the last four tilts, Bazley has been the main beneficiary, scoring 32 DKFP in 33.8 minutes per game. SGA will remain unavailable Monday, and with the guard off the court this season, Bazley produces 0.9 DKFP per minute. The 21-year-old should see a minimum of 30 minutes Monday and have zero issues beating his current salary, even in this tough spot vs. the Warriors and their league-best defense.

In the 18 contests he has cracked the 30-minute mark this season, Bazley has provided 28 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Kyle Kuzma ($7,400), Otto Porter Jr. ($5,200 - if active and starting), Troy Brown Jr. ($3,700 - if LaVine is out)

Center

Stud

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, $9,000 - Adebayo has been outstanding as of late, with 45 DKFP per game across his last six starts, which have featured five double-doubles. During this stretch, the center has racked up 3.7 defensive stats a night and amassed a very efficient 1.3 DKFP per minute.

Now, Adebayo finds himself in a superb situation to continue his impressive play, facing a Wizards defense that is very susceptible to opposing big men. Adebayo has 50-DKFP upside Monday and is worth the high asking price.

Other Options: Nikola Vucevic ($10,100 - if LaVine is out)

Value

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, $3,500 - Taking a flier on McGee in large tournaments makes a ton of sense Monday vs. the Bulls. The center is coming off a 27.5 DKFP performance in Saturday’s win vs. the Heat, and this Chicago defense McGee is going against has been terrible recently.

Since the start of the new year, the Bulls have ranked 26th in defensive rating and have surrendered the third-most points in the paint. Topping 20 DKFP should be a breeze for McGee Monday, and he is guaranteed to come with single-digit ownership with Deandre Ayton back and healthy for the Suns.

Other Options: Deandre Ayton ($7,200), Montrezl Harrell ($4,700), Mamadi Diakite ($3,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.