Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 7

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s five-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.



Green missed 13 games due to back and ankle issues. Since returning to action, he’s started eight games. It took him some time to get ramped back up as he played around 24 minutes a game in the first five games. Over the last three games, though, he’s received 33, 35 and 32 minutes and contributed 31, 28.75 and 27 DKFP. The usage rate is in the teens but he’s scored double-digits in six of the last seven games. He won’t dish out many assists and will grab his share of rebounds, but it’s the contributions in the defensive categories that provide a relatively high floor. The Suns are second in defensive efficiency but they play at the eighth-fastest pace.

With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl out, Diakite has started the last three games. He’s played 18, 31 and 24 minutes, contributing 18, 29.25 and 19 DKFP. He’s not a high-usage player so don’t expect many points. He’s all about rebounds and defensive stats. The Warriors boost the FPPM to centers by 2.39% and play at the ninth-fastest pace so there should be plenty of possessions for fantasy goodies.

With Rudy Gobert out, Azubuike has started the last two games and played 22 and 24 minutes, contributing 24.5 and 24.25 DKFP. He’s grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds. The Knicks are 27th in pace so the environment isn’t a great one and they suppress the FPPM to centers by 8.86%. That said, the price is too cheap, especially for someone who is reliant on rebounds going up against a team that is 27th in field goal percentage.

With Bradley Beal out, Holiday has not been on one. He’s started the last three games and played 19, 18 and 22 minutes, producing 10.75, 4.75 and 18.25 DKFP. The floor is low and the matchup isn’t great as the Heat are 24th in offensive pace and fifth in defensive efficiency. They do boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 2.85% and Holiday does have upside. He’s gone for at least 25 DKFP four times this season in 35, 22, 15 and 29 minutes.

