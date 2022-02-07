NFL Super Bowl Picks: Rams vs. Bengals Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Super Bowl is upon us, and we’ve got no shortage of options when it comes to how to bet on this game. Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

I’m not sure if I’ll take a side on this game or not, but I do lean Bengals and feel 4.5 is too many points. But as soon as I saw this number, I saw the perfect teaser leg. Getting the Bengals up through key numbers of six, seven and 10 is crucial. Cincy has been battling in every game, and the Rams have found themselves in similar close contests the last couple of games. The underdog is on a 10-4 ATS run in the Super Bowl, and getting the extra six points here feels very comfortable.

As for the total, I saw this open 50.5 and knew it’d get bet down quickly. I was fortunate enough to tease this at +10.5/U56.5, but I like it down to 54.5. When the total hit 48 I waited to write this article to give out the right number, but I think you can wait here. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw 49.5 on the board at some point, so getting to 55.5 gets you some other key numbers — a winner on something like a 31-24 Rams victory. Using the 54.5 number in this teaser, 14 of the last 17 Super Bowls have stayed under this number. I think we’re going to see a slower start from both teams in this one (which makes the first quarter and half under attractive), but even if the game picks up late, we should have the cushion to stay under.

Props

I’ll be adding more props throughout the week, and all of these are going to be smaller plays for me unless you see a unit distinction included.

I think both of these guys have really good value compared to their teams moneylines when it comes to winning the award. The Bengals have been shifting around from +160 to +170 on the moneyline, but getting over 50 cents of juice more for Burrow winning the award makes a ton of sense. There just aren’t as many talents on the Cincy side like the Rams that can realistically take the award from Burrow. If you like the Bengals in the game, there’s no reason not to use some of your bet on a Burrow MVP.

The argument for Kupp is pretty obvious. He’s the NFL Offensive POY, and probably finishes top-three in NFL MVP voting. I understand the award is QB-centric, but even money on Matthew Stafford feels too expensive, especially when you consider the price difference with between he and Kupp. Generally speaking, +600 on a WR isn’t great value, but in this case I think it is. Stafford’s going to have to have a massive game through the air to Odell Beckham Jr. and his other targets to win the award without Kupp being in consideration.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.