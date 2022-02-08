Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for February 8

Tuesday features a seven-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Coyotes head into Vancouver for game three of their Western Conference road trip. Arizona is 1-1 so far on this road trip and grabbed a massive upset win over the Avalanche two starts ago. They’ll be well-rested today after the All-Star trip and are taking on a Canucks team who will be without Quinn Hughes in this spot after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Canucks’ poor special teams and loss of their power-play quarterback make this big spread look inviting. Take the Coyotes at big odds today.

We have two of the worst defensive teams in hockey clashing today in Montreal. The Canadiens have an implied team total of 2.9 in this one and will face a Devils team who has allowed 5.0 goals per game over their last five starts. Nick Suzuki is averaging well over 0.5 points per game and has five points in his last five starts alone. The -125 line today for him just to grab a point against a failing Devils team looks solid, as does the -105 Moneyline odds we’re getting on Montreal.

Top Stack

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils

Nick Suzuki ($4,600) — Tyler Toffoli ($5,400) — Artturi Lehkonen ($3,100)

It’s always a little risky to target a team like Montreal—who ranks second to last in goals scored per game—in the stacking column, but the circumstances today do seem to warrant looking at their forwards. The Devils are on a terrible seven-game losing streak and have allowed 4.2 goals per game over that span. The Canadiens aren’t exactly world-beaters themselves but their top-line has started to show some confidence of late and could break out again in this spot.

Tyler Toffoli looks more like the solid DFS player he was with the Kings and Canucks the past few seasons as he’s now landed 11 points in his last 10 games—and is averaging over 3.0 shots on net per game in that span as well. His improved play has also helped Nick Suzuki find more points of late too and the duo comes in having scored six points between them in their last two outings. While you may not need this deep of a value, adding in Artturi Lehkonen to complete the stack is certainly warranted. Montreal has been rolling this trio out at regular strength and on the power-play, giving them great correlation in DFS. Lehkonen has also been vastly out-performing this salary of late and is coming off a 29.5 DKFP game where he grabbed three points and four shots on net (just missing the bonus).

Montreal’s top-line is the one showing signs of life at the moment and is the unit to back today. Take the discount in a game where the defenses will almost certainly be allowing some big fantasy games to develop from a plethora of cheaper forwards.

Superstar to Target

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ($8,800)

The Capitals seemed to turn a small corner right before the break, picking up two wins in their final three games. The Capitals were able to grab those wins without much help from Alex Ovechkin, who has been held pointless in four straight starts. Ovechkin has cleared COVID protocols and is expected to return to action today against the Blue Jackets, a truly perfect spot for him to end his slump.

Columbus can rightfully be called one of the worst defensive teams in hockey as they’re second to last in goals allowed per game and have allowed the sixth-most quality scoring chances this season. Ovechkin is still getting plenty of shots on net (25 shots over his last five games alone) and will eventually find a multiple-goal night to get back on track. Betting it comes today against Columbus isn’t a bad idea in DFS, where his sub-$9K salary looks slightly low for this good matchup.

Value on Offense

Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ($4,000)

The Bruins take on a Penguins team at home today that has lost four games in a row and has been getting some sloppy goaltending of late. That makes the Bruins’ forwards all good targets and none look like a better value than Taylor Hall. Hall has been grinding it out in a second-line role for the most part in Boston and is happy to play second-fiddle to the Patrice Bergeron-led top-line. For DFS though, the $4K salary on Hall makes him an extreme value as he’s still getting good looks on the top power-play unit for Boston and comes in with seven points (two on the power-play) in his last 10 starts. Target Hall today in all formats at this price.

Alex Galchenyuk, Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks ($2,600)

The Coyotes’ top-line is now being anchored by journeyman Alex Galchenyuk. Perhaps that tells you all you need to know about the state of their franchise but Galchenyuk is a talented player and has produced for us in spurts in DFS over the past few seasons (for a variety of different teams). The bottom line is, if you need a cheap punt at forward, it will be hard to do better than this. Galchenyuk played a season-high 16 minutes in his last game and has grabbed goals in his last two games. Look for his expanded role to continue to produce decent fantasy outings, especially in plus matchups like the one today against Vancouver.

Stud Goalies

Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets ($8,000)

The Wild are on the road today, taking on a Jets team that has lost seven of its last eight games. There doesn’t seem to be an answer for the losing right now in Winnipeg and they’ll have a tough test scoring against Kaapo Kahkonen, who enters with a sparkling .936 save percentage over his last eight starts. The second-year player has also been superb on the road for the Wild, where he’s averaged 20.1 DKFP per game over seven road starts this season.

Minnesota is set as -145 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, but with three or four other heavy favorites on the slate, Kahkonen’s ownership may not even get that high. The Jets have scored more than two goals in a game just twice in their last seven starts and make for a great opponent today.

Value on Defense

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets ($4,300)

As we discussed above, the Wild are in a good spot today against a Jets team whose defense is outmatched by good skating teams like Minnesota. With the Wild also sporting a 3.4 implied team total, looking at value options from Minnesota, like Jonas Brodin, also becomes something we should consider in DFS. Brodin is about as solid as they come in this price range as he’s averaging 4.1 blocked shots + shots on goal over his last 10 games and gets us second-unit power-play exposure as well.

The Swede has grabbed seven points in his last 10 games and four of those have come on the power-play. Winnipeg is fifth-last in penalty-kill efficiency and allows over 32 shots per game. This is a good matchup and the price on Brodin is unreasonably low, making him the perfect value option on defense.

Power Play Defensemen

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks ($5,600)

As I’ve mentioned above, I don’t hate attacking the Canucks today in betting or DFS and that leads us to Jakob Chychrun on the backend, who has looked more like himself lately. Chychrun grabbed 18 goals in 56 games last season and looked to be on the road to superstardom. He’s taken a step back this season (two goals and 10 points in 34 games so far) but has been a better roster in daily fantasy of late. Two points in his last two games is nice, but he’s also averaged 4.3 shots on goal +blocked shots over his last 10 games, stats more in line with what he was producing last season.

Chychrun may split power-play duties with Shayne Gostisbehere ($4,800) but both men have a great matchup against a Vancouver penalty-kill that’s ranked last in the league in efficiency. The sub-$6K price on Chychrun is worth taking on and he’s coming off a game where he landed 23.7 DKFP—his best mark since late November.

