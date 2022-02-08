NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 8

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s 10-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Kings-Timberwolves: 233.5 Points

Lakers-Bucks: 231 Points

Pelicans-Rockets: 228.5 Points

The Kings and Timberwolves game checks in with the highest total thanks to both teams ranking inside the top-eight in the league in pace of play. There is no shortage of injuries to monitor for this matchup, though. On the Kings side, De’Aaron Fox (ankle) will be a game-time decision after missing each of the last eight games. For the Timberwolves, D’Angelo Russell (shin), Patrick Beverley (ankle), Taurean Prince (ankle) and Naz Reid (knee) are all listed as questionable.

LeBron James didn’t waste any time in his return from a knee injury when he posted a triple-double across 40 minutes against the Knicks on Saturday. An interesting note in that game was that Russell Westbrook only played 29 minutes and sat out all of overtime. He’s shot 27.5 percent from the field across his last three games and should have his hands full with Jrue Holiday likely guarding him for most of this game.

The Rockets have the worst defensive rating in the league, so it came as little surprise when the Pelicans scored 120 points against them Sunday. While the Pelicans aren’t as bad as the Rockets have been at slowing down the opposition, they don’t exactly stand out in that area since they have the 11th-worst defensive rating. Eric Gordon (heel) is listed as questionable for this game, but with him being rumored to possibly be on the move before the trade deadline, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him sit out.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Suns, Knicks, Bucks, Magic

2nd night of a back-to-back

Suns, Knicks

1st night of a back-to-back

Lakers, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Kings

Key Injuries to Monitor

Nets PG James Harden ($11,200) vs. Celtics

Rumors have been swirling that Harden could be on the move at the trade deadline, specifically in a deal to the Sixers that would land Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. It might be tough to pull off a trade of that magnitude during the season, especially since Simmons hasn’t played in so long. However, the more pressing issue right now is Harden’s hamstring injury that has forced him to miss both of the last two games. He’s listed as questionable against the Celtics, and his potential absence could really put the Nets in a tough spot given that Kyrie Irving will also be out for this home game.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Pacers have started to tear down their team, trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for draft picks. Domantas Sabonis and/or Myles Turner could be next. They could get Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) back in this game with him being listed as questionable. However, he’s played two total games since December 21, so even if he does return, his minutes will likely be limited. The Hawks have vastly superior talent, so I could see them winning this in blowout fashion.

Favorite Player Prop

Pelicans SG/SF Brandon Ingram: Over 24.5 Points (-115) vs. Rockets

When these two teams played each other Sunday, Ingram scored 33 points across 36 minutes. The first time they met this season, he scored 40 points over 38 minutes. He’s the Pelicans’ leading scorer and will be facing the worst defensive team in the league, so look for him to have another monster scoring performance.

Favorite Value Play

Pacers PG/SG Duane Washington Jr. ($4,100) at Hawks

Washington has a clear path to significant playing time with LeVert no longer in town. He’s already averaged 27 minutes across the last five games, which helped him score at least 28.5 DKFP three times. While he generally doesn’t provide much in terms of rebounds and defensive stats, he can be deadly from behind the arc. Over the last five games, he averaged 2.4 three-pointers and shot 40.0 percent on his three-point attempts.

Favorite Stud

Pelicans SG/SF Brandon Ingram ($9,200) vs. Rockets

Ingram did much more than just score in bunches against the Rockets on Sunday. He also finished that game with 12 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block. He’s stepped up his production in the assists department lately, averaging 7.3 of them over his last 10 games. The Rockets have allowed the sixth-most assists per game in the league, so Ingram could stand out in that department again.

