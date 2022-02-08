Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Dom Cintorino discuss their favorite 2022 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
WM Phoenix Open Player & Course Research Notes
2022 WM Phoenix Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 WM Phoenix Open — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections
2022 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 132 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 10
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 WM Phoenix Open: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
- Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
- Eagles Gained
- Opportunities Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 WM Phoenix Open: Course
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Yardage: 7,261
- Par: 71
- Greens: Bermuda
2022 WM Phoenix Open: Past Winners
- 2021: Brooks Koepka -19
- 2020: Webb Simpson -17
- 2019: Rickie Fowler -17
- 2018: Gary Woodland -18
- 2017: Hideki Matsuyama -17
- 2016: Hideki Matsuyama -14
- 2015: Brooks Koepka -15
- 2014: Kevin Stadler -16
- 2013: Phil Mickelson -28
- 2012: Kyle Stanley -15
2022 WM Phoenix DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Justin Thomas $11,000
Hideki Matsuyama $10,400
High-End Value
Brooks Koepka $9,400
Bubba Watson $9,000
Second-Level Values
Louis Oosthuizen $8,800
Corey Conners $8,300
Mid-Level Values
Abraham Ancer $7,900
Cameron Davis $7,200
Aaron Wise $7,100
Mito Pereira $7,000
Scrub Values
Adam Hadwin $6,900
Doug Ghim $6,600
J.T. Poston $6,300
