Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Dom Cintorino discuss their favorite 2022 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

WM Phoenix Open Player & Course Research Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

2022 WM Phoenix Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 WM Phoenix Open — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 WM Phoenix Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 132 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 10

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 WM Phoenix Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Eagles Gained

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 WM Phoenix Open: Course

Course: TPC Scottsdale

Yardage: 7,261

Par: 71

Greens: Bermuda

2022 WM Phoenix Open: Past Winners

2021: Brooks Koepka -19

2020: Webb Simpson -17

2019: Rickie Fowler -17

2018: Gary Woodland -18

2017: Hideki Matsuyama -17

2016: Hideki Matsuyama -14

2015: Brooks Koepka -15

2014: Kevin Stadler -16

2013: Phil Mickelson -28

2012: Kyle Stanley -15

2022 WM Phoenix DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Justin Thomas $11,000

Hideki Matsuyama $10,400

High-End Value

Brooks Koepka $9,400

Bubba Watson $9,000

Second-Level Values

Louis Oosthuizen $8,800

Corey Conners $8,300

Mid-Level Values

Abraham Ancer $7,900

Cameron Davis $7,200

Aaron Wise $7,100

Mito Pereira $7,000

Scrub Values

Adam Hadwin $6,900

Doug Ghim $6,600

J.T. Poston $6,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.