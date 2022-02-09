UFC 271 Main Card Best Bets: DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds, Picks, Preview

Saturday’s UFC 271 card is headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Adesanya and Whittaker previously fought at UFC 243 in October 2019, and Adesanya won by KO/TKO in the second round. Whittaker has stormed back since the loss, winning three straight fights, including a dominant win over Kelvin Gastelum in his most recent fight.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and rising heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. There is also another compelling middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson, who both rank in the top six in the division according to the UFC rankings.

Israel Adesanya (-280) vs. Robert Whittaker (+225)

Derrick Lewis (-180) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+155)

Jared Cannonier (-165) vs. Derek Brunson (+145)

Kyler Phillips (-410) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+310)

Bobby Green (-140) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (+120)

@RobWhittakerMMA is coming to take the belt back.



[ #UFC271 Countdown airs Sat Feb 5 at 8am ET on ESPN2 ] pic.twitter.com/vn4ris3jIo — UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2022

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Adesanya is an elite striker who is very tall and lengthy. Adesanya stands 6’4” with an 80-inch reach, which gives him a substantial length advantage over most of his opponents at middleweight. Adesanya will have a large seven-inch reach advantage over Whittaker, which is notable for distance strikes.

One of Adesanya’s best attributes is his striking defense, which is due in part to his long limbs, which allows him to position himself just outside of his opponent’s striking range. 62% of Adesanya’s opponent significant strike attempts have not landed, the second best rate among active middleweights and the fifth best rate in the history of the division. Adesanya is also very quick and elusive, which he combines with his length to avoid being hit cleanly.

Because Adesanya has strong striking defense, opponents at middleweight have a difficult time logging significant strike volume, and this was a theme in the first fight between Adesanya and Whittaker. Whittaker whiffed constantly on distance strikes, landing just 32 of 116 significant strike attempts from distance, which is an abysmal 27% rate. Adesanya landed 37 of 91 significant strike attempts from distance and recorded two knockdowns, the second of which finished the fight by KO/TKO. Even when Adesanya does get hit, it’s often at the very end of the strike due to his distance management, so he does not get hit with the full power of the strike.

Adesanya also has potent offense and ranks in the top 10 among all middleweights in knockdowns per 15 minutes. Adesanya strategically leaves his hands low at times in order to bait his opponents to attack him, where he can launch counters and set traps. As long as this fight stays standing, Adesanya will have a significant advantage due to his elite striking background.

However, there is one glaring weakness in Adesanya’s skill set, which is his bottom game. Jan Blachowicz took over late in Adesanya’s only UFC loss with takedowns and top control, leading two judges to give Blachowicz a 10-8 round in Round 5. Adesanya had basically nothing off his back and was mostly hanging on. If Whittaker is going to win the rematch, he likely has to put Adesanya on his back, or at least threaten to, which could open up gaps to land strikes on the feet from a close distance. Whittaker has not traditionally logged much takedown volume but had a lot of success taking down Kelvin Gastelum in his last fight, recording four takedowns on seven attempts.

Whittaker did not attempt any takedowns in his first fight against Adesanya and should have a different game plan for the rematch. Adesanya does have capable takedown defense, stopping 80% of opponent takedown attempts, a solid rate. Adesanya is not a strong pure wrestler, but he is usually able to use MMA wrestling effectively to keep most of his fights standing. There have been some exceptions to this, most notably in the Jan Blachowicz fight, where Adesanya stopped just two of five takedown attempts and spent most of the championship rounds on his back.

Whittaker has to fight inside against the lengthy Adesanya to have a chance, and he displayed several quality takedowns off body locks in his last fight against Kelvin Gastelum. If Whittaker can fight inside and get this fight to the ground, he has a realistic chance to pull off the upset.

The Whittaker Moneyline (+225) and Whittaker to win by decision (+450) both carry plus odds and have a realistic chance to happen if Whittaker can execute a better game plan centered around fighting inside and dragging the fight to the ground. All five of Whittaker’s most recent wins are by decision, so getting exposure on Whittaker by decision at +450 odds is something to consider in addition to the +225 moneyline.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Vanderaa has poor striking metrics through four UFC fights. Vanderaa has absorbed over five significant strikes per minute and has avoided just 39% of opponent significant strike attempts, which are both alarming statistics. Vanderaa also has a negative strikes landed to absorbed ratio, which is always a red flag. However, most of these significant strikes have been landed on the ground after Vanderaa was taken down.

Arlovski is a striker who does not really go for takedowns, registering just 0.43 takedowns per 15 minutes in the UFC. This fight has the makings of a standup battle, which should make it more competitive than the stats indicate. That could create some value for the underdog in Vanderaa, who has better striking stats from distance than his overall numbers indicate at first glance. Vanderaa has landed 137 strikes from distance and absorbed 103, a positive ratio.

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

This is a very steep price to pay at -550, but it’s hard to imagine this fight ending by anything other than a knockout. This is a fight between two large heavyweights with big punching power and poor defense. Derrick Lewis holds the UFC record for most wins by KO/TKO (13) and has won three of his last four fights by KO/TKO. Tai Tuivasa also has big power. Six of Tuivasa’s seven UFC wins are by KO/TKO, including all four of his most recent fights.

Both Lewis and Tuivasa also have poor striking defense on a rate basis. Lewis has avoided just 41% of opponent significant strike attempts, while Tuivasa’s rate sits at 49%. Poor striking defense makes it more likely that a power shot will land flush, which can end the fight in an instant. Lewis has been finished by KO/TKO five times in the UFC, and Tuivasa also has a KO/TKO loss on his UFC record.

