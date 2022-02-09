Fantasy Football Recap: DraftKings NFL DFS Millionaire Results for Conference Championship and Preview for Super Bowl

Each week, we’ll be recapping the decisions of the masses and discerning the takeaways that can be applied to future DraftKings NFL contests. I’ll focus on topics like game theory and lineup-building strategies, with the hope of giving everyone the tools to become better DraftKings NFL DFS players. In addition to the recap, this article will also function as a “first look” at the next NFL main slate, giving some initial thoughts on the teams and prices.

Conference Championship Recap

The Conference Championship $20 Millionaire contest was just a one-day, two-game slate, but it had two close games and produced plenty of big fantasy scores. The most popular group of players actually had only fairly moderate outcomes, with Cam Akers most notably scoring just 6.0 DKFP at 48% ownership. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill both topped 20.0 DKFP, while Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon both fell short of that mark. However, the must-have player for the week was Cooper Kupp, who actually wound up being only the sixth highest-owned player overall. Kupp slotted in just behind Akers at 47.6% rostership, but became an essential piece of any contending lineup after scoring 40.0 DKFP in the Rams’ NFC Championship victory over the 49ers.

Millionaire Contest Winner

The $20 Millionaire contest winning lineup predictably contained Kupp, while it also happened to avoid Akers and, perhaps more notably, C.J. Uzomah. The Bengals tight end was injured early in the game and failed to secure a reception — an outcome which tanked many lineups with his 37.8% ownership mark. “jjharig” went a completely different route at both running back and tight end in avoiding those two players, using Samaje Perine at 1.1% ownership and Kendall Blanton at 1.4%. Perine and Blanton are both backups, but each managed to reach double-digit DKFP with extremely low price tags, which allowed “jjharig” to fit in all of the high-scorers like Kupp, Hill, Kelce and Matthew Stafford at quarterback. This winning lineup also included Odell Beckham, who posted 23.3 DKFP, rounding out the Rams stack and creating a unique lineup in the process. As a result of the win, “jjharig” will be entered into the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions, in addition to their $1M top prize.

Super Bowl Showdown Slate

The 2021-2022 NFL season concludes with a slate that has two millionaire contests, with both the NFL Showdown $6M Super Bowl LVI Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (Super Bowl) as well as the NFL Showdown $3M Super Bowl LVI MEGA Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (Super Bowl).

Cooper Kupp ($11,600) is the most expensive player the game, but could still be the most popular pick despite that, and he’s proven over the course of the season that he has both the floor and the ceiling to be a reliable captain choice on any Showdown slate. Kupp is averaging over 28.0 DKFP per game, while Matthew Stafford ($10,800) has the second highest number at 22.5 DKFP. So, in terms of average output, there’s no question Kupp is the better value. The top tier also includes Joe Burrow ($10,600), Ja’Marr Chase ($10,400) and Joe Mixon ($9,600), and it seems as though Mixon is the most likely to be overlooked among the high-priced options.

The value-play department looks relatively thin for this game, though that could all change if Cam Akers ($6,400; shoulder) winds up missing the game. Assuming Akers does play, he’s probably the best salary-saving option amongst the lower-salary assets. Other choices in this range include Tyler Boyd ($5,400), Van Jefferson ($5,200) and Sony Michel ($5,000), with the latter becoming especially interesting if Akers is limited in any way. This could be a slate where the kickers become popular due to the lack of exciting cheap players, though Samaje Perine ($2,400) may become the most common bargain play due to the combination of a positive expected game script and the simple lack of other inexpensive options.

