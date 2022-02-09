NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for February 9

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Sacramento Kings are seventh in offensive pace and rank 29th in defensive efficiency. With the big trade that went down on Tuesday, they will also not be at full strength. More possessions, lower caliber of players on the court and possible more fatigue equates to fantasy nirvana. DK Sportsbook has the Minnesota Timberwolves favored by nine points. They are fourth in offensive pace so up and down this game shall go.

The Charlotte Hornets play at the fastest pace in the league while the Chicago Bulls are 11th. Both teams are top 10 in offensive efficiency. Interestingly, while the Hornets are 22nd in defensive efficiency, the Bulls are 20th. Alex Caruso for MVP? I kid. Both teams are on losing streaks as the Bulls have lost their last two while the Hornets have dropped five in a row. Charlotte is at home, though, where they are 14-11 on the season while Chicago is 14-13 on the road. DK Sportsbook has the Bulls favored by only two points so it should be a competitive, back-and-forth affair.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Bulls

2nd night of a back-to-back

Lakers, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Kings

1st night of a back-to-back

Raptors, Warriors

Key Injuries to Monitor

Cavaliers PG Darius Garland ($8,400) vs. Spurs

Garland has missed the last four games due to a back issue. He averages 34.7 minutes per game, garners a 25.9% usage rate and averages 1.11 fantasy points per minute. Brandon Goodwin ($5,400) has started the last three games, so he would return to a reserve role if Garland returns. He had played 33 and 36 minutes, producing 29.75 and 39.25 DKFP but only received 17 minutes on Sunday, resulting in 7.75 DKFP. The decrease in playing time was due to Rajon Rondo ($4,200) receiving 32 minutes off the bench. He produced 42.25 DKFP. In the prior six games, he averaged 18 minutes so it may have been just a one-game thing.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Spurs are 9-16 on the road and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 28-26 ATS this season. The Cavaliers are 17-9 at home and are 7-3 in their last 10. They are 32-20-2 ATS this season and are third in defensive efficiency. Oh, they also added Caris LeVert ($9,000) to the roster and could get Darius Garland ($8,400) back for this one. Offense, defense and special teams.

Favorite Player Prop

I’ve been risking it the last few times out with no biscuits to show for it. Let’s reign it in this week and take the under on Ball’s points. This game does have a juicy total of 236.5 so there will be plenty of opportunities for him to score points, but while Ball does huck up his share of shots (16.6 per game), he is more about the sharing is caring mantra. He has scored fewer than 23 points in 32 of 48 games this season. Against point guards, the Bulls neutralize scoring by 36.3%, best in the NBA.

Favorite Value Play

Kings C Damian Jones ($3,700) vs. Timberwolves

With Richaun Holmes missing the last game due to personal reasons, Jones received the start and played 29 minutes. He went for 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks, good for 36 DKFP. There are trade rumors swirling around Holmes so there’s a chance he doesn’t play on Wednesday either. Jones should get the start again, and in a scheduling quirk, the same teams play on back-to-back nights. Minnesota is fourth in offensive place while Sacramento is seventh, so there should be plenty of offensive possessions. On Wednesday, the teams combined for 248 points. Since it’s a back-to-back, that number should come down but it should still be a good environment. Minnesota boosts the FPPM to centers by 29.86%.

Favorite Stud

Lakers PG/SF LeBron James ($10,800) @ Trail Blazers

The Lakers are 26-29, currently ninth in the Western Conference. They have lost 10 of their last 15 games and haven’t had a winning streak since January 7. James is going to have to help carry the Lakers if they want to make it into the playoffs. Since returning from a four-game absence, he’s played 40 and 35 minutes, going for 44.75 and 66.25 DKFP. The usage rate has been 29.1% and 30.2% but I’d expect that number to start creeping up as the season advances. Portland was 28th in defensive efficiency before the trade. They just allowed 113 points to the Magic so things could be worse now. Against small forwards, they were boosting the FPPM by 24.78%.

