PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Jon Rahm Sits at Top, Scottie Scheffler Makes Top 5

Welcome to the first installment of PGA TOUR Power Rankings, and what a week to kick it off at the WM Phoenix Open. This article will look at the top 25 golfers this week, no matter their odds. Sure, the DraftKings Sportsbook odds and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will be factors, but so will course fit, short/long-form and the good ole’ eye test.

Some of the top golfers in the world, like Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay, haven’t played their best golf on the weekends, with Rahm finishing 72-71 at the Farmers and Cantlay shooting 68-71 last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach. Still, both finished inside the top-4 for the tournament with sub-par golf, which is why they ranked at the top. Both gain an average of two strokes per round over their previous 24, ranking first and second in the field.

Even though he has yet to win on the PGA TOUR, Scottie Scheffler will be in my top-5 this week. Last season, his finishes in high strength of field tournaments were 18th at The Masters, eighth at the PGA Championship, seventh at the Memorial, seventh at the U.S. Open, and eighth at The Open Championship. This guy is a stud.

We shouldn’t fade golfers because they “let us down” the previous week or had one bad round. Seamus Power still ranks high with finishes like 9-14-3-15-4 in his last five events. Even though he didn’t have a great weekend in California last week, he still ranked inside the top-10 in SG: Approach on Pebble Beach. Golfers don’t just go away after a couple of bad rounds; he should still be on your radar this week, especially in DFS.

Bubba Watson ranks eighth in SG: Total here since 2017, with two runner-up finishes and three additional top-5s. The only time he’s missed the cut was in 2017. Harold Varner III made an eagle on the 72nd hole at the PIF Saudi International to beat Watson by one shot.

2021-22 PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Jon Rahm +600 2 Patrick Cantlay +1600 3 Justin Thomas +1000 4 Xander Schauffele +2000 5 Scottie Scheffler +2200 6 Viktor Hovland +1600 7 Jordan Spieth +1600 8 Daniel Berger +2500 9 Seamus Power +4000 10 Brooks Koepka +3000 11 Sam Burns +3000 12 Tony Finau +3500 13 Louis Oosthuizen +3500 14 Bubba Watson +4000 15 Talor Gooch +6500 16 Corey Conners +5000 17 Webb Simpson +3500 18 Russell Henley +3000 19 Abraham Ancer +5500 20 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000 21 Adam Scott +5000 22 Keith Mitchell +7000 23 Aaron Wise +6500 24 Rickie Fowler +8000 25 Mito Pereira +10000

