Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 9

Wednesday features a six-game NBA slate, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls ($8,800) – The Hornets are going to be extremely shorthanded on Wednesday. They played just eight players in their last contest, and one of them was Gordon Hayward (ankle). However, Hayward lasted less than seven minutes before exiting with a wrist injury, and he has been ruled out indefinitely. That leaves plenty of playing time for the rest of the roster.

Charlotte had four players log at least 38 minutes in its last outing, including Ball. Ball hasn’t been quite as effective recently as he was earlier this season, but he’s still averaged a stout 1.36 DKFP per minute. He’s one of the top stud targets on the slate.

Other Options – Stephen Curry ($10,300), D’Angelo Russell ($7,000)

Value

Coby White, Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets ($5,100) – The Bulls are facing the Hornets on Wednesday, which is one of the best possible matchups from a fantasy perspective. They’ve played at the second-fastest pace this season, and they rank 24th in defensive efficiency. The Bulls have also ruled out Ayo Dosunmu (concussion), which opens up a few minutes in the backcourt.

White is expected to see around 35 minutes in this matchup, which gives him an excellent chance to pay off his $5.1K price tag. He’s averaged 0.82 DKFP per minute this season.

Other Options – Tre Mann ($4,900), Gary Payton II ($3,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls ($6,900) – This piece is going to be Hornets-heavy, so be prepared. Rozier gets the nod if you’re looking to pay up at shooting guard. He’s not overly expensive at $6.9K, and he racked up 41.0 minutes in his last outing. He’s also scored at least 35.75 DKFP in three of his past four games. He should flirt with 40 minutes again on Wednesday, and he’s averaged 1.01 DKFP per minute this season.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($8,600)

Value

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls ($5,600) – Oubre is arguably the best target for the Hornets. His $5.6K salary is simply too cheap. Oubre has done some quality work recently, returning positive value in four of his past five games, and his playing time spiked to 38.1 minutes in his last outing. He managed to score 31.5 DKFP in that contest despite shooting 0-for-8 from three-point range. Oubre has averaged 1.02 DKFP per minute over the past month, so he has the upside for an even better performance than usual vs. the Bulls.

Other Options – Derrick White ($6,100), Ben McLemore ($4,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls ($7,800) – Can I interest you in another Hornet? Bridges racked up nearly 42.5 minutes in the team’s last outing, and he responded with 49.5 DKFP. Like Ball, Bridges has slowed down a bit after a torrid start to the year, but he’s still averaged 1.05 DKFP per minute over the past month. That gives him the potential to do a lot of damage with 40-plus minutes of playing time.

Other Options – Scottie Barnes ($6,700)

Value

Louis King, Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,000) – The Kings made a huge move yesterday, shipping Tyrese Haliburton, Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield to the Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. It seems unlikely that any of those players will be able to make their team debut on Wednesday, leaving the Kings shorthanded for the second straight night.

King is someone who could be worth some consideration at the absolute minimum. He’s expected to see around 20 minutes, and min-priced players have historically been able to provide slight value with that much playing time. King has also averaged 0.82 DKFP per minute this season, so he’s a bit better than the typical bargain player on a per-minute basis.

Other Options – C.J. Elleby ($4,400), Royce O’Neale ($3,900)

Power Forward

Stud

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,600) – Barnes has been a reliable source of fantasy value of late, scoring at least 34.0 DKFP in six of his past seven games. That doesn’t figure to change with the Kings being shorthanded on Wednesday. He’s averaged 0.94 DKFP per minute over the past month, and his playing time should be solidified vs. the Timberwolves. I’ll gladly pay $6.6K for him in this matchup.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($9,400)

Value

Justise Winslow, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($4,500) – Winslow was the heavy chalk for the Blazers on Tuesday, and he did not disappoint. He racked up 32.25 DKFP over 32.8 minutes, which is not surprising given his average of 0.97 DKFP per minute this season. He’s not quite as cheap on Wednesday — he’s been priced up to $4.5K — but he should still be able to pay off that price tag easily in around 30 minutes of action.

Other Options – P.J. Washington ($4,900), Chimezie Metu ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers ($10,100) – Davis may be injury-prone, but he’s still one of the best players in the league when he’s on the floor. He’s been excellent recently for the Lakers, scoring at least 57.75 DKFP in three of his past four games. He should be able to do some damage Wednesday vs. the Blazers, who rank just 29th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Jusuf Nurkic ($8,200)

Value

Damian Jones, Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,700) – Jones drew the start at center for the Kings on Tuesday, and he finished with 36.0 DKFP over 29.2 minutes. He’s projected for a similar workload on Wednesday, and Jones has averaged 0.99 DKFP per minute this season. That’s a very tough combination to pass up at just $3.7K.

Other Options – Alex Len ($3,200), Trendon Watford ($3,100)

