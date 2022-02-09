NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 9

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

What a wild Tuesday in the NBA, with teams starting to drop pretty significant trades prior to the deadline. In some ways, it’s opening up strong spots for us to chase or fade certain players or teams, and we’ll see if we can keep riding some momentum on Wednesday. Favorites have been on a dominant run since Saturday, going 28-1 straight up and 27-2 ATS, and I think we might see a lot of favorites continue to crush. With so many moving parts on all these teams this week, I’ll likely stay away from any first quarter/half trends, unless we get a really strong spot with teams involved that are standing pat.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets and Potential Plays

Favorites have been rolling in the NBA, especially big favorites getting the job done in blowout fashion. Backing the Lakers is gross right now, but if LeBron James and Anthony Davis wind up playing on the second leg of this back-to-back, I feel they’re worth backing. The Lakers were embarrassed at home in front of the national audience, and now get a doormat to bounce-back against.

In the last week, the Trail Blazers have moved on from Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Larry Nance Jr. and C.J. McCollum. They’ve already started moving pieces that they go in return in those trades for their core pieces. Portland is essentially starting all bench players, and build around the young Anfernee Simons. Portland is also on a back-to-back, losing at home a night earlier by 18 points to the Magic. Yikes. Any effort from the Lakers and this is a blowout.

We had this exact game last night, obviously under unique circumstances, and the Wolves won by 20. Generally, you look for a bounce-back from the losing team in the first matchup, but the Kings are in a tough spot right now. I’m operating under the assumption that the new additions to the Kings from Tuesday’s trade will not be ready to play — Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. De’Aaron Fox also played 35 minutes in his first game back from a three week absence due to an ankle injury on Tuesday. Could he be a rest candidate one night later? Much like the Lakers, if the Wolves are at full strength here against a shorthanded Sacramento team again, I’ll go right back for seconds in this game. We cashed on the Wolves on Tuesday.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.