NFL Super Bowl Picks & Predictions: Rams vs. Bengals Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Just like everyone expected at the beginning of the NFL season, we’ve got a Bengals-Rams Super Bowl upon us in Los Angeles. Here are my favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Big Game. For updates, be sure to check back here and find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If there’s one player you can back without a second thought on Sunday, it’s Evan McPherson. The rookie has been as cool under pressure as anyone on Cincinnati’s roster this postseason.

Furthermore, the Bengals have made clear throughout the playoffs they’ll take points however they can get them. McPherson has taken four field goals in each round of the playoffs and made every single one of them.

But, we only need half as many field goals as McPherson has been averaging throughout the playoffs. He’s been hitting Sunday’s over consistently since Week 14 — excluding Week 18, which he sat out — nailing 20 of his last 22 field goal attempts.

There are some rushing props where I like Mixon, but the best Super Bowl bet involving Cincy’s running back has to do with the air attack. Yes, the Rams have been tough against the pass in the postseason, but opposing running backs have managed to get over this total every round of the playoffs. First, Eno Benjamin did so on just 2-for-2 receiving (26 yards), then Leonard Fournette went for 56 receiving yards on 9-for-9 receiving. In the NFC Championship, Eli Mitchell logged 50 receiving yards (3-for-3 receiving).

As for Mixon, he’s gone over this number in each of his last five games played (he sat out Week 18). He has come close to going under this number in two of his three postseason games played while getting varied amounts of targets in each round (five, seven and three, in that order), but he is yet to go below 27 receiving yards this postseason.

I know we’ve seen random players go off in past Super Bowls, and Ja’Marr Chase is a tempting option at +400. But Kupp is a machine.

He has the highest over/under on DraftKings Sportsbook by 26 yards. He has gone over 100 yards in back-to-back games, three of his last four and seven of his last nine. And in the two games over his past nine that he didn’t log at least 100 yards, he still led all pass-catchers in receiving yards both times.

And when it comes to Chase, I mentioned earlier how tough the Rams have been on the passing game. Chase will have to battle the ever-challenging Jalen Ramsey from start to finish. Tee Higgins is an interesting option at +600 to log the most receiving yards in the game, but the Rams have still been the second-best defense against the pass throughout the postseason, in terms of DVOA. It’s one thing to ask Mixon to get 26-plus yards, but asking anyone to outdo Kupp with the way L.A.’s defense has performed against the pass is too much.

