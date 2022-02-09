NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for February 10

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

McCollum didn’t eclipse this number in his final three games as a member of the Trail Blazers. But this is the start of a new journey for the guard — plus, let’s not ignore he was averaging 20.5 points per game for Portland. Whenever star-type players are in this sort of situation, they seem to experience a combination of excitement and a need to show they were worth the deal. Perhaps even prove they weren’t part of the problem with their old team?

But, this momentous day for McCollum looks like it will be a challenge on the surface because of who the Pelicans are playing Thursday — the Heat. Miami has one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA and moves at one of the slowest paces. However, if you take a look on the DFS side of things, the Heat are the ninth-worst team against opposing shooting guards. A big reason for that: Miami has given up the fourth-more points per game to the position.

The only concern about the Raptors in this matchup: the potential for Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet to sit out since it’s the second leg of a back-to-back. VanVleet disappointed from a fantasy standpoint on Wednesday, but he and Siakam have been rolling. And now they have a chance to pick on Houston.

The Rockets are home underdogs yet again on Thursday — a label they’ve been handed 21 times this season. Houston has only covered in six of those 21 games. The Raptors, who’ve covered the fourth-most of any team this season, are 4-1 ATS as road favorites.

Now, when the Rockets have a rest advantage, they are 5-5 ATS. Not a good number, but better than some of their other splits. That said, the Raptors are 7-4 ATS when they have a rest disadvantage. More importantly, when playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, Toronto is 8-2 ATS.

