NBA Picks: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 1

We have six NBA games to choose from on Tuesday. There are two games with a total of at least 229 on DraftKings Sportsbook - LAC/HOU (229.5) and GS/MIN (232). TOR is the biggest favorite by 8.5 points over BKN while the GS/MIN game has the tightest spread at one point in favor of the Warriors.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian, aka the betting guru, so to Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s possible that my Laker fandom is clouding my perspective here. Slaps face. Nope, I know what I’ve been seeing. The Lakers have a disheveled offense and a matador defense. There’s no effort, no passion, no cohesion. The numbers bear out my emotions. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers are 3-7 with a defensive rating of 110.3 and a net rating of -1.9. They are 26-34 ATS on the season.

Now they face a Mavericks team that is 7-3 in their last 10 games with a net rating of 3.5. They are fifth in defensive efficiency and have the seventh-best record ATS at 34-26-1. They are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games.

Atlanta has gone over in five of the last seven games while Boston has gone over in each of the last five games. So, the trend is our friend, right? I’m not so sure about that. Atlanta is 16th in offensive pace while Boston is 23rd. While Atlanta is 26th in defensive efficiency, Boston is way up top at second. In three head-to-head meetings this season, the totals have been 200, 200 and 209 points.

DK Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by one point in this one. The teams are 52.6% and 52.5% ATS this season. The Warriors are 8th in offensive efficiency and 1st in defensive efficiency. The Timberwolves are 13th in offense and 17th in defense, so the advantage goes to Golden State, right? Well, the Warriors are 17-11 on the road while the Timberwolves are 18-12 at home. Minnesota defeated the Warriors back in January at home by the score of 119-99. In their last five games against Golden State at home, they are 5-0 SU.

