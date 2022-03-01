NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 1

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s six-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves-Warriors: 232 Points

Rockets-Clippers: 229.5 Points

Despite the Warriors having the best defensive rating in the league, their matchup against the Timberwolves has the highest implied total of the evening. The Warriors will also be without Klay Thompson (illness), dealing a blow to their scoring attack. These two teams have already faced each other three times this season. In those games, they combined to score 233, 218 and 239 points, respectively.

The Rockets and Clippers have become familiar foes. This will be the third time over the last 13 days that they have faced each other. While they combined for 253 points in the first game, they only scored 197 total points Sunday. The Rockets shot a paltry 38.0 percent from the field in that game, which isn’t a huge surprise given that the Clippers have the seventh-best defensive rating in the league. Their offense could be further compromised if Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is unable to play.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Pistons, Celtics, Nets, Raptors

2nd night of a back-to-back

Nets, Raptors, Timberwolves

1st night of a back-to-back

Rockets

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers SF LeBron James ($11,200) vs Mavericks

The Lakers are floundering and their superstar James (knee) is listed as questionable against the Mavericks, which is a major concern. He’s averaged 37 minutes per game this season with the Lakers struggling just to stay in the playoff hunt, so all of that playing time might be starting to catch up with him. If James were unable to play, then Russell Westbrook ($8,300) and Carmelo Anthony ($4,800) would likely take on expanded roles.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Mavericks (-5.5) at Lakers

The Lakers are coming off of a 28-point loss at home to the Pelicans, which has to be among their worst defeats of the season. They have lost five of their last six games, which included a loss at the hands of the rebuilding Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have won seven of their last nine games with all seven victories coming by at least six points. Look for them to stay hot in this matchup, while extending the Lakers’ slide.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Clippers C Ivica Zubac: To Record a Double-Double (+125) at Rockets

Zubac’s inconsistent playing time does make this wager a little risky. However, he has recorded a double-double in four of his last six games, two of which came against the Rockets. With the Rockets playing at the fastest pace in the league, Zubac could have another opportunity for a productive stat line. Factor in the plus odds and the risk could be worth the potential reward.

Favorite Value Play

Raptors C Precious Achiuwa ($4,000) vs Nets

It looked like the acquisition of Thaddeus Young ($3,700) was going to hurt Achiuwa’s playing time, but an injury to OG Anunoby (finger) has changed things. Achiuwa has logged at least 24 minutes in all three games since Anunoby went down, which propelled him to score at least 36.5 DKFP two times. That included when he dominated the Nets while recording 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists Monday.

Favorite Stud

Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,100) vs Warriors

Facing the tough Cavaliers frontcourt Monday, Towns was held to 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field. Just as concerning was that he only registered four rebounds. This is a much more favorable matchup for him against the Warriors, who don’t nearly have the same kind of talent up front. Over three games against them this season, he’s averaged 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

