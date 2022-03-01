College Basketball Best Bets: NCAA Picks for March 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook! Let’s dive into this tremendous Super Tuesday card!

Providence at Villanova

My ‘Nova to win the Big East ticket is in the garbage can, thanks to this Friars team. PC clinched the regular season title at home on Saturday, cashing tickets as high as 30-1 preseason. Not often you see a top-10 team a near double-digit dog, but the situation still calls for it. The Wildcats are at home and should have more motivation. Classic hangover spot for Providence, who likely has been celebrating its first ever Big East regular season title. I expect a quick start for ‘Nova at home.

Providence at Villanova

Kansas at TCU

I don’t see Villanova losing this game, and Virginia Tech is the other heavy favorite I’m using to get this down to even money. VT is a very solid game, but this is more of a Louisville fade. We can stick a fork in the Cardinals at this stage.

So we’re using two big favorites to get rid of laying 6.5-points on the road with Kansas here. They Jayhawks are off a tough road loss on Saturday, and I expect them to bounce-back. TCU is fresh off a top-10 win, and now in position to fade. The Jayhawks need this one to stay on path for the top-seed in the Big 12.

IUPUI at Oakland

Some of you have probably heard about the situation the IUPUI Jaguars are in by now, but I’ll fill the rest of you in. At full strength, IUPUI is the worst team in the country. They’ve been shredded with injuries, and after playing last game with six players, they’re expected to suit up five for this contest. That’s an ankle roll or foul trouble away from playing a man down. This offense already struggles getting to 50 points in general, and now has to play five guys the entire game on the road against a top-100 team. This has blowout written all over it, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Jags finish with 40-45 points.

Purdue at Wisconsin

A double bounce-back spot for one of the most talented teams in the country right here. Not only did Purdue drop a conference road game on Saturday, it also lost at home to Wisconsin in January. That sets up the perfect revenge spot here, essentially playing in a game that should determine the top-seed in the Big Ten.

Johnny Davis dropped 37 for the Badgers the first time around for the Badgers. While he’s an elite talent, and the Boilermakers can struggle with perimeter defense, I don’t see that kind of outburst happening again. This is a “gotta have it” game for Purdue, and I expect the more talented team to prevail.

Northeast Conference Tournament Winner

Our first conference tournament future — the Bryant Bulldogs out of the NEC. They’re the top-seed in the conference and there is home court in the tournament. The Bulldogs were 11-1 at home this season, and have two of the best players in the conference. I have a very tough time seeing them not capitalize when they need these wins to make the dance.

