Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and David Barnett discuss their favorite 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Arnold Palmer Inv. Research, Notes

2022 API — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 API — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational DraftKings Notes

Field: 120 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 3

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Proximity 200+ Yards

Opportunities Gained

Par 3s Gained 200-225 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Course

Course: Bay Hill

Yardage: 7,466

Par: 72

Greens: Bermuda

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Past Winners

2021: Bryson DeChambeau -11

2020: Tyrrell Hatton -4

2019: Francesco Molinari -12

2018: Rory McIlroy -18

2017: Marc Leishman -11

2016: Jason Day -17

2015: Matt Every -19

2014: Matt Every -13

2013: Tiger Woods -13

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $10,600

High-End Value

Will Zalatoris $9,400

Adam Scott $9,000

Second-Level Values

Billy Horschel $8,900

Sam Burns $8,800

Sergio Garcia $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Maverick McNealy $7,800

Troy Merritt $7,100

Thomas Pieters $7,000



Scrub Values

Garrick Higgo $6,700

Danny Willett $6,400

