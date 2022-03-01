Fantasy Hockey Picks: NHL DraftKings DFS Plays for March 1

RotoWire’s Paul Bruno and AJ Scholz, along with NHL.com’s Fantasy On Ice podcast host Pete Jensen join The Sweat to break down their favorite DFS wings on tonight’s 9-game NHL Slate on DraftKings.

Jessie Coffield: How about the best winder for your DFS lineup, who you going with Paul?

Paul Bruno: Well again I’m going back to that Boston Bruins lineup. And because I’m not blowing my brains out at center, I’m going to do it at the wing and take David Pastrnak ($7,900) he’s been on a long time roll. $7,900 doesn’t matter whether he’s playing first or second-line minutes because he still gets that power-play exposure, and that’s a big reason why he’s got the 43 shots and 10 points in his last ten games played. I expect that role to continue tonight against an Anaheim team that looks overmatched. Kyle Connor ($7,300) has been scoring against everybody and tonight, he gets a favorable matchup when Montreal comes to play against him. Another guy that’s averaging almost four shots on goal a game he’s got 11 points in his last 10 starts, Brad Marchand ($7,200) is back in tow and that’s a good thing for Bruins fans he comes in at only $7,200 I think he he can have a big night here tonight. He’s also pouring a lot of shots on goal of late and averaging better then a point over his last ten. Finally, Patrik Laine ($7,000), might be the hottest of all these shooters. He’s scoring against everybody and doing it with an economy of shots. Only 31 shots to get his last nine goals over ten games played.

Jessie Coffield: Alright AJ, you paid $9K for Nathan MacKinnon ($9,000) at center, who are you going with at wing?

AJ Scholz: I’ll go further down, and I’ll go with Wisconsin’s own Cole Caufield ($5,300). The former Badger is red hot right now and you know they’re going up against the Jets. Montreal struggled this season but the Jets have not been the defensive stalwarts this year that we’re used to. Connor Hellebuyck ($8,300) has been, you know, normal in terms of goaltending for much of the year as opposed to some of his seasons where he seems superhuman. So I think there are opportunities to still use the Habs despite how bad they’ve been and this is one of those. Caufield has 10 points in his last eight contests and I would expect him to keep rolling here. He’s just $5,300 so you’re not breaking the bank at all.

Jessie Coffield: Pete, where you going for the winger you think you need in your lineup?

Pete Jensen: Well, I definitely want a piece of the Carolina Hurricanes in their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings, if you didn’t check over the weekend, allowed 10 goals in a game. First time any NHL team has allowed double digits since December 2017, so that’s a little alarming. So, yeah, Teuvo Tervainen ($6,700) with the top-line exposure to Sebastian Aho ($8,400) is a great pick. He’s got an eight-game point streak with 11 points total in the span and seven on the power play. He has a great match up here against a vulnerable penalty kill in the Red Wings and their goaltending is suspect right now, even Alex Nedelijkovic ($7,200) doesn’t look very good. To echo what Paul said about Jake DeBrusk ($3,100) the price is still about the same as what it was before he had the hat trick yesterday. He’s got a five-game point streak you gotta get DeBrusk in your lineup at the wing position. I know he’s technically in the value category but he’s a ride the hot hand category because whether he’s going to stick on the top line with Bergeron and Marchand or he’s gonna get traded. He’s boosting his stock either way right now.

Paul’s Picks:

David Pastrnak ($7,900), Kyle Connor ($7,300) Brad Marchand ($7,200) Patrik Laine ($7,300)

AJ’s Pick: Cole Caufield ($5,300)

Pete’s Picks: Teuvo Tervainen ($6,700), Jake DeBrusk ($3,100)

