Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for March 1

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne, RotoWire’s Nick Whalen and 4 SZNs Podcast’s Ryan Magdziarz join The Sweat to discuss their favorite DFS value plays ahead of tonight’s 6-game NBA action.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Jessie Coffield:

Can you build your lineup around a value play tonight? Garion, what do we think?

Garion Thorne:

Yeah, again, I think Malachi Flynn ($3,100), popular, but, justifiably so at $3,100. I mean, he played 34 minutes in a 35 point blowout. If this is somehow a close game tonight; he might play 38 or 40. We know how Nick Nurse kind of runs things there. Even if someone like Precious Achiuwa ($4,000), who you know, it’s weird when you think about like who replaces who in the Raptors rotations. But OG and an Obi missing does affect someone like Achiuwa, who has also just really been out playing Khem Birch ($3,200) lately, over 20 points in each of his last two games. He’s looked good really since like the Rising Stars Game. But I think someone who might go a little under the radar just because it’s not like he’s making the first spot start tonight. This will be the second straight spot start for Moses Moody ($3,000) for Klay Thompson and he really underwhelmed on Sunday in this exact same spot scoring just 11.75 DraftKings points. But Dallas is a much different opponent than Minnesota. They’re like the ideal DFS opponent in terms of just middling to low-end defense, high tempo. I think someone like Moody, who is the bare minimum tonight if he sees 25 minutes against Minnesota, I’m hard-pressed to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t bring back at least like 6x 7x value.

Jessie Coffield:

Nick, when you’re looking at a value play you could possibly build around, who comes to mind?

Nick Whalen:

I’ll throw out a few names quickly. Onyeka Okongwu ($4,000) is somebody I always find myself coming back to. The Hawks are still starting Clint Capella ($6,100) but it feels like they like a Okongwu more. Even on nights when he doesn’t play 20 plus minutes, which is kind of like every other at this point, he still has the potential to give you 20-25 DraftKings points because he does so much when he’s out there. Even if he’s playing like 15 minutes Okongwu at $4,000 I always like, especially if you need a fit at center on a night like this. A couple of names in Dallas, Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,900), a guy who pretty much plays like 35 to 37 minutes every night doesn’t do a ton. You’re kind of relying on corner threes and rebounds, but the minutes are always there. Reggie Bullock ($4,500) is another three-point reliant guy, but the minutes have been there for him since Tim Hardaway went down. And then, Jordan Poole ($5,200) is a high-risk, high reward option. It sounds like he semi landed in the doghouse in the last game, played under 20 minutes even with Klay Thompson out but no Klay again for the Warriors, I think there’s a chance here that we see extended Poole’s minutes and he’s at $5,200.

Jessie Coffield:

Ryan, you already gave us Kelly Olynyk ($4,900), but anyone else you can give us here?

Ryan Magdziarz:

I like those calls for the Mavs by Nick because last game they went on like, what was it? 26 to one run against the Warriors to come back and win and they went like ultra-small. His literal initials are DFS, so that’s a great start. Dorian Finney-Smith, I love that. Bullock played plus 30 minutes. I’m going with Precious Achiuwa like Garion mentioned. Khem Birch gets the starts and it always makes me a little iffy but then Birch plays 10 minutes and then 13 minutes a game and Precious plays in crunch time, plays the majority of the minutes at center, and OG being out is huge for that too. The last two starts for Precious 37 and 36 DraftKings points, so I’m all over him.

Garion’s Picks:

Malachi Flynn ($3,100), Moses Moody ($3,000)

Nick’s Picks:

Onyeka Okongwu ($4,000), Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,900), Reggie Bullock ($4,500), Jordan Poole ($5,200)

Ryan’s Pick:

Precious Achiuwa ($4,000)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.