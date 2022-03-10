UFC Key Stats, Betting Splits, Fight Odds for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Saturday’s UFC card is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev. Santos has lost three of his last four fights, but his losses have been against elite competition, including former champion Jon Jones, current champion Glover Teixeira, and No. 3 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. Santos’ brutal schedule does not get any easier against Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev is on a seven-fight winning streak and is a massive favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, carrying a moneyline of -600.

Other notable fights for Saturday’s Fight Night card include Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong and Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres. Alex Pereira is also on the card. Pereira is an elite kickboxing prospect and is best known for beating UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing.

The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Key Stats

Fastest Striking Pace

(Significant strikes landed per minute)

Tafon Nchukwi: 6.56 Sabina Mazo: 6.45 Matthew Semelsberger: 6.16 Bruno Silva: 5.74 Sodiq Yusuff: 5.43

Significant Strike Differential

(Best ratio of significant strikes landed to significant strikes absorbed)

Javid Basharat: 5.8 Alex Pereira: 3.65 Terrance McKinney: 3.0 AJ Fletcher: 2.5 Azamat Murzakanov: 2.25 Bruno Silva: 2.0

Highest Takedown Average

(Takedowns per 15 minutes)

AJ Fletcher: 6.25 Terrance McKinney: 3.29 Javid Basharat: 3.17 Gillian Robertson: 2.56 Damon Jackson: 2.48

Control Time Percentage

(Percentage of time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch: Minimum 5 UFC Fights)

Magomed Ankalaev: 33.1%

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev Betting Splits

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev Odds

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Most Likely Fights to End in the 1st 60 Seconds of Round 1

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva: +600

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong: +900

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney: +900

Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher: +900

Magomed Ankalaev (-600)

Miranda Maverick (-310)

Song Yadong (-250)

Sodiq Yusuff (-235)

Thiago Santos (+435)

Alex Pereira (-150)

Song Yadong (-120)

Matthew Semelsberger (-110)

Magomed Ankalaev (+100)

