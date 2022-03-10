Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for Warriors vs. Nuggets Showdown

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne and RotoWire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for tonight’s Warriors-Nuggets Showdown.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $50K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield:

One other game tonight, Warriors in Denver to take on the Nuggets, not as many great storylines to cover in this one but it should still be a great game. So, who are you going to captain in this one, Nick? By far the most expensive option is going to be Nikola Jokic at $20,400.

Nick Whalen

Yeah, I mean you could go with Jokic, it’s Denver’s fourth game in five nights which you just don’t even see anymore in the NBA, and it’s because they had that rescheduled game against the Warriors on Monday, and almost any other team in the league would have rested Jokic for at least one of these games. And of course, he just keeps on trucking — made 38-18-7-2 and 1 last night, had 32-15 and three against Golden State on Monday.

The durability aspect with Jokic continues to be, I think, sneakily his best asset as a player. I mean it’s unbelievable the amount of minutes and the amount of workload that he continues to pile up, and all indications are he’s going to play in this game. So, if you want to go Jokic obviously that’s going to lead to some sacrifices elsewhere on your DK roster, but one build that I was experimenting with this morning that I kind of like is — it’s high-risk high reward — Jordan Poole ($9,900 CP) at Captain obviously saves you a ton of money there and that enables you to then fit Jokic, Curry ($18,000 CP; $12,000) and Andrew Wiggins ($13,200 CP; $8,800) in your lineup and then the last two spots you could plug in decent role players. You don’t have to go all the way to the bottom of the barrel and just hope that Juan Toscano-Anderson ($3,900 CP; $2,600) gives you 15 points. You could plug in Moses Moody ($4,800 CP; $3,200), who’s been good lately, you could plug in Nemanja Bjelica ($2,700 CP; $1,800), who doesn’t have the high ceiling but at least has a decent floor. So, if you want to go away from Jokic, I would consider looking at Poole.

Jessie Coffield:

Alright Garion, and what’s your strategy here?

Garion Thorne:

I mean, Jokic had 77 fantasy points in his last game. He’s had over 75 DraftKings points his last three games, which is an insane stat that really at this point only Nikola Jokic could pull off. I mean, it’s almost gotten to the point where none of his stats surprise me, so when I do find one that kind of like takes my breath away for a second, it’s even more impressive. And that stat that I found this morning was that without Will Barton ($11,700 CP; $7,800) on the court, and we don’t yet know what the status of Barton is going to be for this game, I would assume he’s questionable and if he’s not ruled questionable he’s just going to be ruled out for this contest. But, without Barton this season, he is averaging 1.92 DraftKings points per minute because he just has to take on that little bit more of an offensive workload. I mean, it is insane what he is doing right now, so again, we don’t have to spend too much time talking about why Nikola Jokic is viable in any given slate, he’s always viable, it doesn’t matter what the price point is.

But if you do want a cheaper option at Captain as Nick was kind of alluding to, I think one option that I really like, and it’s sort of because of Nikola Jokic in a weird way, is Kevon Looney ($6,900 CP; $4,600). Golden State just does not have a lot of center depth, they don’t have a lot of guys who can, I mean no one can defend Nikola Jokic, but who can at least stand there and try, and we’ve seen this matchup two times since the trade deadline, and in those two games, Kevon Looney is averaging almost 29 minutes per game which is well above his seasonal averages. And he’s also averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and 36 DraftKings points in those two games just because he’s on the court. Centers, when they are on the court, always pile up fantasy points, so I think Looney’s in a pretty nice spot. I think if we find out again that Barton’s not playing, that Bones Hyland ($5,700 CP; $3,800) isn’t playing, that Monte Morris ($8,100 CP; $5,400), who has been in a really nice run his last three games, he could also be viable as a captain. But yeah, it goes Jokic and then a bunch of mid-tier plays that could work out. Obviously, Jokic is your safest path.

Garion’s Picks: Nikola Jokic ($20,400) and Kevon Looney ($6,900)

Nick’s Picks: Nikola Jokic ($20,400) and Jordan Poole ($9,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $50K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.