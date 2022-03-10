Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 11

The NBA is ready to fire up the weekend with a great 10-game Friday night slate. After a lighter Thursday, all 20 teams taking the floor are playing after at least one day off, but there are still situations with some uncertainty. At this point of the season, there’s usually plenty of pre-lock news to impact your strategy, so be sure to follow @dklive on Twitter and the DK Live app so you get all the latest news and analysis.

The Hornets traded Graham to the Pelicans as part of a three-team trade this past offseason, and this will be his first chance to face his former team. He seems set up for a huge game with CJ McCollum (health protocols) joining Brandon Ingram (hamstring) on the sideline. Since joining the Pelicans at the trade deadline, McCollum has played very well, posting a 29% usage rate. That usage rate jumped to 33.9 and 36.3% in the Pelicans’ two most recent games with Ingram out, so the absence of both will leave a massive usage void for the Pelicans to fill.

Graham’s first season in the Big Easy has been difficult. He is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists and 24.88 DKFP per game, continuing a downward trend in each of those categories since his breakout 2019-20 season. However, his salary has dropped so low in his reduced role that he should be easily able to return huge value. He has actually been trending the right way lately, logging at least 20 DKFP in four straight games. With Ingram, McCollum, Josh Hart (traded to Portland) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,000; traded to Utah) off the floor, Graham has a 23% usage rate and has produced 0.9 DKFP per minute. With a big workload coming his way, along with extra motivation from facing his former team, the stage seems set for a big game from Graham Friday.

Walker is poised to be a restricted free agent after this season, and the Spurs will need to decide if they’re ready to invest in the 23-year-old or allow another team to pay up for the potential Rise of the Skywalker. Since Derrick White ($4,700) was sent to the Celtics at the trade deadline, Walker has had a larger role, averaging 15 field-goal attempts on 27 minutes per game over his past nine contests while compiling a 26.7% usage rate. All those extra opportunities have resulted in 18.9 points and 26.1 DKFP per game.

He did have a down game with lower usage vs. the Hornets while dealing with a back issue and then missed a game with a non-COVID illness, but he played 26.4 minutes Wednesday and was back to taking plenty of shots. With so many opportunities, he brings a very high ceiling and also usually finds ways to contribute enough to make him worth this affordable price point.

Wagner has been outshined by his younger brother, Franz Wagner ($5,700), who has had an outstanding rookie season for the Magic. Moe has also had a few good games this season when given more minutes, although he continues to battle injuries. He missed nine games with a rib injury and just returned three games ago, but he seems to have found himself a significant role off the bench behind Wendell Carter Jr. ($7,400) and Mo Bamba ($5,300).

In his return, the older Wagner logged 27 minutes vs. the Grizzlies and had a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double for 38.25 DKFP. With Carter’s return to action the following game, Wagner saw fewer minutes but still produced 22.75 DKFP vs. the Suns. He had nine points and nine rebounds the following night vs. the Pelicans for 23.25 DKFP in just 19 minutes. His rebounding rate has been an impressive 21.8% in those three games, and as long as he continues doing such good work on the glass, he should be a great value play at only $3.5K in a favorable matchup vs. the Timberwolves.

Reaves has been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers this season, and the rookie has looked increasingly comfortable in the starting five since the All-Star break. Reaves isn’t usually a high-usage option, but his hustle and energy keep him on the floor for plenty of minutes. In his seven games in the lineup since the break, he has played an average of 27.2 minutes, logging over 26 minutes in each of his four most recent games.

He has also been scoring more effectively lately, finishing with at least nine points in each of those four games — including a 17-point performance vs. the Rockets on Wednesday, falling just two short of his career high. In that game, he added four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block to end up with 29.5 DKFP. With over 19 DKFP in four straight, he should return five-times value as long as he keeps starting and playing so many minutes for the Lakers. With LeBron James ($11,800; knee) questionable, as usual, there is a chance Reaves will get more usage.

