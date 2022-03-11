NBA Picks for March 11: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have 10 NBA games to choose from on Friday. There are three games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: MIN/ORL (232.5), NY/MEM (230) and UTA/SA (230). BOS is the biggest favorite at 13.5 points over DET while DAL is at 10.5 points over HOU. There is one game with a spread of three points or lower: CHA -2 over NO.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Timberwolves are 8-2 in the last 10 games and have won the last six games, covering ATS in all of them. They have been double-digit favorites in the most recent four games and have covered ATS in all of them. On the season, they are seventh in offensive rating and 11th in defense. The Magic are 7-23 at home compared to 10-27 on the road. They are 29th in offensive rating and 20th in defense. On the season, MIN is 18-15 ATS on the road while ORL is 10-20 ATS at home.

Houston has some things going for it. They are 4-1 ATS in the last five home games, and when they have been double-digit underdogs, they have a record of 11-6 ATS. That said, Dallas is coming off a 30-point drubbing at home. I expect them to bounce back in a big way. They are sixth in defensive rating while the Rockets are dead-last. In two games this season, Dallas has won 130-106 and 116-106. Dallas has covered ATS at the fifth-best rate this season while Houston is 28th.

Something is very fishy about this line. The Pelicans will be without both CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, yet they are only 1.5-point dogs. I would’ve expected this line to be much bigger for the Hornets. Usually, it’s a good thing to trust the gut and eschew the numbers in this situation. Let’s see what happens.

