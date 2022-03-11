Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 11

We have a 10-game NBA slate today. There are three games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: MIN/ORL (234.5), NY/MEM (230) and UTA/SA (230.5). BOS is the biggest favorite by 14 points over HOU, while CHA is the smallest favorite by two points over NO.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets ($12,000) – The Mavericks are coming off a 30-point drubbing at home. I expect them to bounce back in a big way and they get the creme de la creme matchup for fantasy. Houston is first in offensive pace and dead-last in defensive efficiency. Luka went for 60 DKFP the last time he faced Houston way back in late October. Over the last 21 games, Luka has gone for over 70 DKFP 10 times with a high of 84.25.

Other Options – Dejounte Murray ($11,000), Devin Booker ($8,900), Cameron Payne ($6,900)

Value

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets ($3,100) – CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are out for this one, so Alvarado could make his second start on the season. In his lone start, he played 34 minutes, attempted 11 shots, and produced 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. That was good for 36.5 DKFP. On the season, he’s averaging 0.97 FPPM. The Hornets play at the third-fastest pace and are 23rd in defensive rating. There is a chance that Devonte’ Graham ($4,300) starts, which would neuter some of the appeal for Alvarado, but he should still play significant minutes and the price is just so cheap.

Other Options – Devonte’ Graham ($4,300), Immanuel Quickley ($5,200)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors ($8,900) – Chris Paul has missed the last five games. Over that span, Booker has gone for 61.25, 46.25, 53.75 and 55.5 DKFP. He scored 30 points in two of those contests, and the defensive contributions have been immense. He racked up two steals and two blocks in the most recent game and had one game with six steals! It’s been the contributions in assists that have seen the biggest increase, though. After languishing in the three to five range for much of the season, he’s dished out nine, seven, five and 12. He was the guy before the Paul injury. Now he’s THE guy. The Raptors boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 5.58%.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($8,200), Jalen Brunson ($6,200), Malik Monk ($5,700)

Value

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards ($3,400) – Reaves has started the last seven games and averaged 27.2 minutes per contest. Over the last three games, he’s played 34, 27 and 33 minutes, contributing 29.75, 20.5 and 29.5 DKFP. He’s only averaging 0.72 FPPM this month, so the ceiling isn’t high, but he should play a ton of minutes and is cheap. Washington is 24th in defensive rating.

Other Options – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,800), Immanuel Quickley ($5,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons ($10,500) – The big bugaboo for Tatum this season has been his shooting efficiency, as he shot 42% for much of the season. He’s now up to 44% on the season. Over the last four games, he’s been on a heater, shooting 48%, 56%, 53% and 66%. He’s scored 33, 37, 54 and 44 points, which has translated to 54, 52, 67.75 and 64.75 DKFP. Now he faces a Pistons team that is 25th in defensive rating and boosts the FPPM to small forwards by 13.58%.

Other Options – Scottie Barnes ($7,500)

Value

Danuel House, Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs ($3,000) – Bojan Bogdanovic has missed two games this week and will be out for his third on Friday due to a leg injury. House came off the bench and played 26 minutes in one and started and played 43 minutes in the other. He produced 27 and 36.75 DKFP. Donovan Mitchell ($8,600) missed both of those games, so the usage pie was much different in those two games. That said, there’s a chance that House plays 25-30 minutes in this one and he’s priced at the minimum. On the season, he’s averaging 0.75 FPPM.

Other Options – Austin Reaves ($3,400)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards ($11,800) – The Lakers suck right now, as they’ve lost 13 of the last 17 games and just lost to one of the worst teams in the league, the Houston Rockets. The blame cannot be put on James, though, as he’s been playing a ton of minutes, garnering a high usage rate and providing stats galore. Over the last two games, he’s gone for 71 and 77.5 DKFP. The Lakers are still clinging to the play-in spot....barely. As long as they are in contention, James will continue to shoulder the load and try to will this flawed team into the postseason. The Wizards are 24th in defensive rating.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,500), Scottie Barnes ($7,500), Al Horford ($6,100)

Value

Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards ($5,300) – Over the last seven games, Carmelo has averaged 28.5 minutes, 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s attempted 11.1 field goals with 5.3 from downtown. That’s translated to six games with at least 23 DKFP and two games above 30. The ceiling may not be terribly high for the price but the floor is rock solid.

Other Options – Danuel House ($3,000), Maxi Kleber ($3,700), Rui Hachimura ($3,400)

Center

Stud

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets ($7,800) – CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are out for this one. Curiously, the Hornets are only favored by two points. Things that make you go hmmm and tingle my spidey senses. The offense should flow through Valanciunas, and the matchup is a good one as the Hornets boost the FPPM to centers by 9.61%.

Other Options – LeBron James ($11,800), Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,700), Deandre Ayton ($7,200), Robert Williams ($7,100), Al Horford ($6,100)

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks @ Memphis Grizzlies ($4,900) – Robinson has played 24, 26 and 37 minutes over the last three games, with two of those in blowout wins. He went for 35.75, 32.75 and 52.25 DKFP. Nerlens Noel is out, so Robinson should play as many minutes as he can handle.

Other Options – Maxi Kleber ($3,700), Carmelo Anthony ($5,300)

