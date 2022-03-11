Watch DraftKings “Line Drop: The Bracket” a First Look at Selection Sunday and NCAA Tournament Betting

It’s mid-March again, which means that Conference Tournaments are wrapping up and Selection Sunday is almost here. With that comes one of the busiest weeks of the sports calendar, with March Madness getting ready to dominate our attention. Baylor (+1200) will be looking to defend their 2021 title, though Gonzaga (+350) is the favorite to win it all, just like they were a season ago. There will surely be a lot to analyze with these two teams and all of the others in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and while March Madness analysis is far from new, there are some exciting new ways to prepare for the action.

For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, DraftKings is thrilled to announce an exclusive betting preview show to kick off the festivities. Line Drop: The Bracket presented by KFC will stream live on the DraftKings YouTube channel at 6 p.m. EST to coincide with the start of the March Madness selection show, providing fans a first look at the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Hosted by Jesse Coffield and Julian Edlow, as well as VSiN’s Stormy Buonantony and Tim Murray, Line Drop will take an instant pulse on the betting lines with expert insight and analysis.

From 6-7pm EST, the team will be joined by DraftKings’ Director of Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello, live from the DraftKings Sportsbook trading room floor in Las Vegas. Le Batard & Friends’ Stugotz will also join the program for an initial look at the lines and to overview best practices for betting on the tournament. Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana will join the festivities giving their own picks and previewing their new show Golic and Smitty, which drops next Thursday (coincidentally the first full day of March Madness action) on St. Patrick’s Day.

In addition to being streamed on the DraftKings YouTube channel, this first hour of Line Drop will also be available to watch on VSiN’s YouTube channel, the LeBatard & Friends YouTube channel, as well as on DraftKings’ Twitter (@DraftKings).

Starting at 7pm EST, Line Drop will continue exclusively on the DraftKings YouTube channel and on DraftKings’ Twitter, with more in-depth analysis from experts including Meadowlark Media’s Tom Haberstroh, Peter Keating and Jordan Brenner, who will break down upset and giant-killer possibilities. Meadowlark’s own Dan Le Batard and Stugotz will also join for a game of “March Sadness,” while Kate Fagan and Jessica Smetana will preview the Women’s College Basketball Tournament with players to watch and key storylines.

Over on VSiN, the expert analysis will continue with the Tournament Betting Breakdown from 7pm-1am EST, with Stormy Buonantony and Tim Murray surfacing early favorites and upset victims as well as potential Cinderella stories. Greg “Hoops” Peterson will also be on hand throughout the evening to break down all 68 teams and highlight his favorite bets.

Additionally, DraftKings will be running a large-scale March Madness bracket which can be found over in the Pools section of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It all begins this Sunday starting at 6pm EST! Watch the entire two hours of Line Drop LIVE on the DraftKings YouTube channel to get a first look at opening lines and expert insights, and make sure to subscribe to the DK YouTube channel in advance so you won’t miss a second of the action.

