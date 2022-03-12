CBB: College Basketball Picks for March 12: NCAA Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook! With teams starting to get sent home from conference tournaments, the Saturday card tightens up as March Madness continues.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky — 3:30pm ET

I put this one out on Friday night on Twitter as a spot I immediately knew I’d be on for Saturday. The Wildcats lost a road game at Tennessee last month, but were essentially without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington for that game. Kentucky dominated the home matchup, and I see this one being a much more similar result. The Vols are going to have a difficult time keeping up with a full stable of healthy guards for Kentucky, and big man Oscar Tshiebwe holding down the paint. Love this spot for Kentucky and actually added a half-unit to it overnight. I’m good playing the number up to Kentucky -3 if you’re getting in later.

UCLA vs. Arizona — 9:00pm ET

I wish I had the guts to just have a UCLA future for this one, but now that we’re here, I do like UCLA in this game. Arizona is terrific, but it’s a younger team that is now adjusting to playing without Kerr Kriisa. Arizona is a pretty balanced team, but Kriisa is kind of the head of the snake, taking away a lot of what they do. He plays 30 minutes a game at PG, and is one of their four double-digit scorers and leading assist man. Meanwhile, UCLA is back to hitting its stride and has a full fleet of healthy bodies. Veteran team that’s been there, done that, and cuts down the nets again in the PAC-12.

This one is a pure reaction to some unfortunate news. I really like the way Kent State is playing right now, and leaned that way for the game. But we got word that four players would be suspended for the first half of this game due to a video posted to social media. That obviously leaves the Zips with a pretty good edge early in this game. Malique Jacobs seems like the most important piece that’ll sit the half out for the Golden Flashes — second on the team at 12.5 points per game, and first in rebounding at 7.8 per.

