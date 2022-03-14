Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 14

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the calendar for Monday night is a nine-game slate, and as always, DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $10,800 - Murray has been excellent, scoring 57.2 DKFP per game across his past five starts, and finds himself in an elite environment tonight. Both the Spurs and Wolves rank inside the top six in pace and this contest’s total is the high mark of this nine-game slate at 238.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Murray has been a stud with 59 DKFP per game in totals of at least 230 points this season and is a steal at this sub $11K tag.

Other Options: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400), Trae Young ($10,300, better if John Collins is out), Fred VanVleet ($7,800, if active)

Value

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards, $6,500 - Even with Draymond Green ($6,900; back) making his return tonight, Poole has to be considered. The guard has been brilliant as of late, producing 40.5 DKFP per game in his last five. While Poole will presumably move back to the bench with Green suiting up, the 22-year-old should still handle roughly 30 minutes of work, given Green will be under a minutes restriction.

Facing this Wizards squad that ranks 26th in defensive efficiency, Poole absolutely has the potential to exceed five-times value and he shouldn’t be a name many DFS players click on, with Green back in the fold.

Other Options: Alex Caruso ($4,200), Theo Maledon ($3,500, if starting)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder, $8,100 - Rozier has flashed huge upside recently, scoring at least 46 DKFP in six of his past eight starts. The former Celtic has led the Hornets with 36 minutes per night during this stretch and garnered a 24% usage rate. Now, on tap for Monday night is an enticing matchup with the Thunder.

OKC ranks second to last in defensive rating over their past 10 contests and they will be playing their second game in two nights. Rozier exposed this Thunder squad for 44.3 DKFP back in January and this tilt’s total is set at a large 231.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. For the last 10 occasions in which he has competed in a total of 230 points or greater, Rozier has eclipsed 40 DKFP six times.

Other Options: Donovan Mitchell ($8,900)

Value

Josh Richardson, San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,500 - Richardson has found his groove with the Spurs, supplying 25 DKFP per game in his past four. The veteran has started in each of the last two contests and received a very encouraging 35 minutes per game with the first unit.

Richardson is averaging 27.2 DKFP per game for the 14 instances he has cracked the 30-minute mark this season and is a terrific cheap way to gain exposure to this expected shootout with the Wolves.

Other Options: Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,200, if Collins out), Luke Kennard ($4,400), Malik Beasley ($4,800, if Patrick Beverly is out)

Small Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder, $7,800 - Bridges is fresh off a 53.5 DKFP explosion Friday vs. the Pelicans and was outstanding in the Hornets’ first meeting of the season vs. the Thunder, erupting for 54.5 DKFP.

Gordon Hayward (ankle) still doesn’t have a timetable for his return and with the forward absent for the last 13 contests, Bridges has amassed 38.4 DKFP per game. The 23-year-old is underpriced for his upside and is the best high-end value available at the thin small forward position.

Other Options: Klay Thompson ($7,800)

Value

Amir Coffey, Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers, $3,700 - Coffey was inserted into the Clippers’ starting five two contests ago and while the 24-year-old has struggled with only 15.5 DKFP per game, he has obtained a very promising 36 minutes per night.

With this immense role, Coffey is due for some positive regression and is a serviceable punt play for all formats at this near-minimum salary. Before these last two duds, the wing was very productive when given at least 30 minutes this season, scoring 31.4 DKFP per game, in a sample size of 13 contests.

Other Options: Gary Trent Jr. ($6,500, if Fred VanVleet is out), Cedi Osman ($4,800, if Lauri Markkanen is out), Grayson Allen ($4,100)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, $12,000 – Before disappointing in last night’s blowout loss to the Suns, James was on an incredible run, topping 70 DKFP in three consecutive starts. With Anthony Davis (foot) inactive for the past eight games, James has taken on a huge 34.6% usage rate and collected an elite 1.5 DKFP per minute.

Coming off last night’s loss, the Lakers desperately need to pick up this win at home tonight, and James should lead the way with over 60 DKFP as he continues his quest to save the Lakers’ season.

Other Options: DeMar DeRozan ($9,800, better if Zach LaVine is out), Josh Hart ($8,800)

Value

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $4,500 - With John Collins ($5,500; finger/foot) sidelined last night, Gallinari got the start at power forward and finished with 28.75 DKFP across 28 minutes in the win over the Pacers. Collins is questionable for this evening, but given that the forward is dealing with multiple injuries and the extremely shorthanded Blazers are in town, the Hawks should give him another night off.

If this ends up being the case, Gallinari will instantly become one of the best values on the slate. Portland ranks second to last in defensive efficiency and Gallinari is generating 24 DKFP per game for the 10 occasions he has been active sans Collins this season.

Other Options: Isaiah Roby ($5,800), Marcus Morris ($5,600)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets, $11,800 - Embiid was incredible last night, going off for 73 DKFP vs. the Magic. The center has now exceeded 70 DKFP in two of his past three starts and will be at home tonight, going against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic ($12,400).

Without a doubt, Embiid is going to be on a mission tonight to prove he deserves the MVP crown over Jokic in front of his home crowd. Denver is allowing the ninth most points in the paint this season and Embiid should finish with a minimum of 60 DKFP in this marquee matchup.

Other Options: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Pascal Siakam ($9,100), Rudy Gobert ($7,700, if active and not limited)

Value

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets, $5,300 - Bazley is a worthwhile gamble for GPPs tonight. Including a season-best 50.5 DKFP in 35 minutes last night vs. the Grizzlies, the versatile big man has recorded at least 27 DKFP in five of his past eight starts.

On top of leading the league in pace, Charlotte ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency, and while we can’t expect another 50 DKFP outburst, Bazley should surpass five-times value in this sensational spot.

Other Options: Drew Eubanks ($5,600), Onyeka Okongwu ($3,400)

