NBA Picks for March 14: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have nine NBA games to choose from on Monday. There are five games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: POR/ATL (231.5), CHA/OKC (233.5), MIN/SA (239.5), CHI/SAC (234.5) and MIL/UTA (235.5). ATL is the biggest favorite at 13 points over POR while GS is at 12.5 points over WAS. There are two games with a spread of three points or lower: PHI -2.5 over DEN and MIL -1.5 over UTA.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path to most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

Minnesota is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 games. San Antonio is 4-5-1 ATS. On the season, Minnesota is 19-14-1 ATS on the road while San Antonio is 16-18 ATS at home. Minnesota is 7th in offensive rating and 10th in defense for a net rating of 3.1. San Antonio is 17th in offensive rating and 18th in defense for a net rating of -0.3. Away favorites have covered ATS at a 52.3% clip.

The UNDER has hit in seven of the last eight games for Chicago. But, but, but...There’s always a but. The last time these teams met in February, the OVER of 232 hit as the final score was 125-118. The Kings are 8th in offensive pace while the Bulls are 13th. Both teams have issues on defense as they are rated 28th and 21st respectively. The OVER has hit in the Kings’ last six games at home while it’s hit in four of the last five games against Chicago.

DJ Khaled would be proud of me because I’m choosing another road favorite. Let me get this out of the way. The Lakers are 20-16 at home this season and have won their last two, including a 124-116 triumph over the Warriors. ATS, though, they are 14-21-1 at home. Over the last 10 games, they are 3-6-1 ATS. They have the 24th-rated offense and are 17th in defense. Toronto is 22-13 ATS on the road. They are 3-0 ATS over the last three games with two of those against the Nuggets and Suns.

