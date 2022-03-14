Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 14

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Okongwu is coming off a game in which he played 26 minutes and put up 29.25 DKFP. John Collins ($5,500) did not play in that one while Clint Capela ($6,000) was in foul trouble, so that amount of run shouldn’t be expected on Monday. That said, he should still get 17 to 19 minutes and he’s been averaging 1.03 FP/Min over the last month. DK Sportsbook has the Hawks favored by 14 points, so blowout risk is possible, which could provide more minutes for Okongwu.

Richardson has started three of the last four games due to injuries. With Doug McDermott out, it’s likely Richardson gets another start. He’s played 31, 35 and 37 minutes in those starts and produced 28.75, 23.5 and 35.25 DKFP. He’s only averaging 0.77 FP/Min over the last month but he should get the minutes and he does have the ability to contribute in every statistical category. Minnesota boosts the FPPM to shooting guards by 7.08% above the league average.

Is Reaves exciting for fantasy? Not really, as the usage rate will rarely be above 15%. That said, he’s started the last nine games and played over 30 minutes in three of the last five games. Reaves can contribute a little something in every category, so the floor is relatively safe, but ceiling games are probably not on the menu. He’s scored double-figures in five straight and gone for at least 20 DKFP in four with two games with 29 DKFP.

I’m not enamored with much of the value at the time of this writing. That could change later in the day, though, so keep abreast of all the news by following @dklive. That said, I do like Dosunmu, even though he’s not cheap. The Kings are 8th in offensive pace while being 28th in defensive rating. This should be an up-and-down affair with plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies. Dosunmu has a well-rounded game that provides a high fantasy floor. It’s tough for him to reach a ceiling game because the usage won’t be there but he does have 40-DKFP upside if things break right. Over the last 12 games, he’s failed to hit 20 DKFP only once and has gone for at least 30 DKFP six times with a high of 42.

