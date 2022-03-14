Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for March 14

DraftKings contributors Jeff Pratt, Nick Friar and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at guard for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield:

Back here on The Sweat with DraftKings contributors Jeff Pratt, Nick Friar and Matt Meiselman. Fellas, this is NBA Building Blocks. So we got a nine-game slate, we’re going to go through position by position, and I want to know who you guys like as a guy you can build around at each spot.

So Jeff, which guard are you looking to build around for DFS tonight? A stud you could pay up for, Dejounte Murray, he’s going to cost you $10,800, but he’s been scoring 57.2 DK fantasy points per game over his last five starts.

Jeff Pratt:

I’m not paying up for Dejounte Murray, I’m paying just a little bit less for Trae Young at $10.3K. Trae’s in full takeover mode as of late as he tries to drag the Hawks to the play-in. He scored 51 plus DraftKings fantasy points in three straight games, including a huge 63.75-point outing last night. He’s also racked up double-digit assists in four of his last six and Portland ranks 27th in fantasy points allowed to point guards as they’ve been pushing the ball as of late, ranking fifth in pace over their last three games. You’re paying up for guaranteed production in Trae tonight.

Jessie Coffield:

All right, Nick, do you want to pay up at the guard position tonight?

Nick Friar:

Yeah, I do, but I do think there are a couple options that you can save with as well. I think Terry Rozier at $8.1K going up against the Thunder, that’s a guy who you know when it comes to taking on bad teams, he does it as well as anybody we’ve seen over the past month plus.

Malik Monk is also another guy who can save you a little bit at $6.4K. If LeBron doesn’t play, he becomes a much better option, but he’s still good regardless of whether or not LeBron plays. Dejounte Murray ($10,800), Jesse, as you alluded to, is the guy that I want to go with tonight. I was considering Trae Young, but looking at how he does every time he plays a third game in four days, I don’t like what I see over the course of these past few instances that he’s had those opportunities. With Murray, he has the highest total on DraftKings Sportsbook tonight, and he’s gone over 50 DK fantasy points in each game he’s played this month. And of course the Timberwolves raise his ceiling big time since they’re ranked second in pace this season.

Jessie Coffield:

All right Matt, both these guys liking dudes who are over $10K. Who are you rolling with for the guard that you’re looking to build around?

Matt Meiselman:

I’m going a lot cheaper actually, and the news that we sort of got but wasn’t that clear yet is Reggie Jackson, who by all indications it sounds like is going to rest today. Tyronn Lue said in a recent press conference that he’s going to look to get Jackson some more rest games because the Clippers essentially are going to be the eighth seed in the Western Conference no matter what they do, so what that means is we have a lot of guys who are way underpriced for their roles because Jackson’s a really high usage player.

The guy I like in particular is Luke Kennard ($4,400). I think he’ll be a lot less popular than some of the cheaper players. He’s $4,400, and going based on what the coach has been saying with this call too, Kennard was very passive in the Clippers game two games ago and they made it a point to get him to shoot more last game, and he single-handedly led the comeback to beat the Pistons on Sunday. So I think Kennard shooting more is a trend we can look for but also just increased role, increased playing time with Reggie Jackson not going to be out there, so I like Kennard a lot for this game.

Nick’s Pick: Dejounte Murray ($10,800)

Jeff’s Pick: Trae Young ($10,300)

Matt’s Pick: Luke Kennard ($4,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.