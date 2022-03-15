MLB Picks: 2022 Baseball MVP Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

Rotowire’s Erik Halterman joins The Sweat to give his MLB MVP picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 MLB season.

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield:

All right, how about odds for NL MVP? Bryce Harper is +1000 to repeat, while Juan Soto at +350 is the favorite.

Erik Halterman:

Yeah, some things to remember about MVP voting—the voters do like to spread it around. The last time we had a repeat MVP was Albert Pujols in 08-09, and they sometimes become a sort of a lifetime achievement award if there’s no clear winner. Voters also like a narrative too, if you lead a team to the playoffs that’s definitely going to help you. So while guys like Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. are I think correctly favorites, the payout of +350 doesn’t seem great given all that. I like Francisco Lindor at +3000, if he bounces back and then the narrative goes with him as the Mets win 100 plus, I think he’s got a shot.

If Freddie Freeman doesn’t return to Atlanta and Acuna misses time—which it looks like he’s going to—but if Atlanta is still good, I think a guy like Austin Riley or Ozzie Albies at +3000 could be a decent narrative bet.

Jessie Coffield:

All right, how about AL MVP? Ohtani is + 300 as the favorite again, Mike Trout is right behind him at +350. Who are you looking at here?

Erik Halterman:

Yeah, similar story here, I’d look to go a little bit down for guys who could have the narrative if they push their team to a strong season. If the Rangers actually make it all the way back and have a playoff push—I don’t think that’s likely, but at +2200 for Corey Seager and +4000 for Marcus Semien, if one of those guys is viewed as carrying the team to the postseason after signing, I think that’s a decent narrative there.

You go even further down for Javy Báez at +6500, it’s not the expected outcome that he finishes at MVP level, but he’s done it in the past just a few years ago was a runner-up to Christian Yelich. And if he leads the young Tigers team to the playoffs, I think he would get that narrative boost as well. I should mention again Byron Buxton at +4000—if this is the healthy Byron Buxton season, he’s got that MVP ceiling. We just have never seen him show it for a full 162 games.

Erik’s Pick: Francisco Lindor (+3000)

