NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for March 15

Tuesday features an 11-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Stars’ offense has been lighting it up recently as the team heads into Toronto having scored four or more goals in five of their last six games. They take on a Leafs team who will without their top center in Auston Matthews and who have had “issues” stopping the puck of late. Toronto has allowed 39 goals in its last eight games alone, good for a 4.9 goals against average over that span. We’re getting decent enough odds to go over on the Stars at a moderate total today.

The Islanders have started to play better hockey of late and head into a pivotal game with the Capitals having won three of their last four games—and having scored 15 times in their last three games alone. Washington is still holding down the last playoff spot but New York has four games in hand. The Capitals are just 14-11-5 at home this season while the Islanders have gotten superb goaltending from Ilya Sorokin of late, who has a .960 save percentage over his last three games. The plus money today is worth taking on.

Top Stack

Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs

Roope Hintz ($5,700) — Jason Robertson ($6,200) — Joe Pavelski ($5,700)

We’ve targeted the Leafs with our stacks a couple of times over the last couple of weeks, and with their team now down their best player, targeting the Stars today looks like a no-brainer. Dallas’ first line has been one of the best for daily fantasy hockey purposes this season, landing the fourth-most goals of any line to this point. While we’ve seen Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz slow their production just a touch over the last month, second-year winger Jason Robertson has been an absolute force of late and developed into one of the league’s premier goal-scorers.

Robertson now has nine goals in his last 10 games, a run that includes back-to-back hat-tricks. He’s also averaged 4.2 shots on goal over his last 10 games as well and has landed the DraftKings shots on goal bonus in four of his last eight games. The Leafs’ goalies haven’t posted a save percentage of .900 or better in over six games, making this a fantastic upside spot for the Stars’ dominant winger.

You could simply ride the heater Robertson is on, who has turned into the best scorer of the group, but Pavelski and Hintz also look undervalued at under $6,000 today—and both have multi-goal upside on their own. Take all three and hope for a Stars blowout win, a result which seems far more likely than the current Stars +120 Moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook indicate.

Superstar to Target

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings ($9,000)

The Oilers have grabbed a couple of big wins over their last few starts, and as usual, that’s meant big outings by their brightest stars. McDavid heads into this meeting with Detroit having landed four points in his last two games and is coming off one of his best overall performances of the season when he grabbed two goals and seven shots on net against the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning.

The Red Wings have been arguably the worst defensive team in the league over the last month, allowing 40 goals over just their last seven games. The Wings have also been at their worst on the road this season and ceded 26 power-play goals on the road in just 76 opportunities. McDavid and the Oilers should be looking for some revenge from an early-season loss to this inferior team and it should lead to a monster fantasy night for the Oilers’ stud.

Value on Offense

Rem Pitlick, Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes ($2,700)

The Canadiens and Coyotes have both, shockingly, been quite good offensively of late and that’s led to some value opportunities for daily fantasy hockey purposes on both sides. Center Rem Pitlick has been thrust into a top-six role of late for Montreal and is anchoring a line between two scoring swingers in Cole Caufield ($4,600) and Josh Anderson ($4,200). Pitlick has played over 19 minutes in each of his last two games and collected six points in his last three games alone. With the Coyotes still giving up tons of shots every game and having played last night, this is a good spot to take the near minimum price available on the Canadiens’ center.

Pavel Zacha, New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks ($3,500)

The Canucks continue to lag on special teams, as their penalty-kill remains the bottom of the barrel in the NHL in terms of efficiency ratings. The Devils’ power-play isn’t exactly a world-beater on its own, but it’s in a solid spot today and targeting a cheaper part of that unit with a player like Zacha isn’t a bad idea at all. Zacha has slowed down after a hot start to the season but still has six points in his last 10 games and has seen four of his 13 goals this year come on the power play. He’s averaged 3.5 shots on net and over 19 minutes over his last two games, so with a good matchup, you should be targeting him as a one-off value in daily fantasy hockey lineups today.

Goalie

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs ($7,500)

The Stars head into Toronto as +120 underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook today but they’ll be taking on a Leafs team who is decimated on their defense and will be without their best offensive catalyst today in Auston Matthews. Jake Oettinger is coming off a poor game but he’s also posted a .942 save percentage this season in nine road starts.

The Leafs have now lost four of their last six games, with two of those losses coming against Buffalo. The Stars have been riding Oettinger a lot due to injuries but they’ve also been supporting him with scoring. He’ll have a big edge over whoever the Leafs decide to start in net and has provided plenty of upside in spots like this in 2022, landing 28.0 or more DKFP in three of his last 10 games. There are lots of potential targets in net tonight, but for big fields, the upside and lower cost on Oettinger makes him a worthy GPP roster.

Value on Defense

Ryan Suter, Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs ($3,400)

With Miro Heiskanen out, the Stars have playing Ryan Suter big minutes. Suter has now seen 23 minutes or more of ice time in five straight games and is playing on the team’s first-pairing at the moment. While long-term it is not great that the Stars are relying on a player of Suter’s age in this big of a role, the switch in usage has led to much better fantasy opportunities in the short-term. Suter has averaged a solid 8.0 DKFP over his last 10 games and picked up six real-life points in that span.

He’s also seen an uptick in power-play usage, which is significant today, especially with Toronto having one of the worst goalie tandems in hockey right now. Suter’s price simply doesn’t reflect the situation, which has him playing big minutes and in significant offensive situations every night.

Power Play Defensemen

Adam Fox, New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks ($5,500)

The Rangers sit as big -205 favorites and have an implied goal total of well over 3.5 today, so loading up on some of their underpriced offensive players could be a great contrarian move in GPPs. A lot of the Rangers’ studs look underpriced too, with Adam Fox likely being the biggest value of the bunch. Fox continues to play solid minutes at both even strength and on the power-play for the Rangers—a spot where he’s grabbed three points in his last three games.

Despite the solid production of late, and the fact he’s averaged a stout 14.4 DKFP at home this season, Fox is available today at under $6,000 for the first time in over 10 games. The Ducks are a solid opponent for fantasy purposes as well, as they come in having allowed 18 goals in their last four games and have a negative 25 goal differential in 31 road starts this season. Fox and the Rangers’ power play make for good pivot plays off the more heavily targeted offenses in GPPs today, with Fox being someone you should be targeting in all formats for daily fantasy purposes.

