NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 15

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s four-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Pacers-Grizzlies: 233 Points

Magic-Nets: 232 Points

The big news surrounding the game between the Grizzlies and Pacers is that Ja Morant (back) is listed as doubtful. If he does sit out, Tyus Jones is likely to replace him within the starting five. Luckily for the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks returned Sunday against the Thunder after sitting out for more than two months with an ankle injury. He started and played 26 minutes in his return, scoring 15 points on 14 shot attempts.

With the Nets taking on the Magic in Orlando, Kyrie Irving will be eligible to take the floor. Their following three games will all be at home, so unless the New York vaccine mandates change, it will be the last time we see Irving play for a little while. An injury to keep an eye on for the Nets is the ankle issue for Seth Curry, who is listed as questionable after being forced to sit out Sunday versus the Knicks.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Pacers

2nd night of a back-to-back

None

1st night of a back-to-back

Nets, Suns

Key Injuries to Monitor

Pelicans PG/SG CJ McCollum ($9,400) vs. Suns

McCollum’s status has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last two games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. Before being sidelined, he had scored at least 40 DKFP in 10 of his last 11 games. If he were to remain out, Devonte’ Graham ($6,800) and Jose Alvarado ($4,300) should continue to see added playing time. Alvarado is coming off of a stellar performance against the Rockets in which he scored 48 DKFP over 30 minutes.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Suns (-6) at Pelicans

The Suns are coming off of a blowout win over the Lakers on Sunday and have won two of their last three games by at least 21 points. Those blowouts coincide with the return of Devin Booker, who toasted the Lakers with 30 points and 10 assists over 32 minutes. Even if McCollum returns for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is still out, so look for the Suns to win another game in convincing fashion.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Magic C Wendell Carter Jr.: To Record a Double-Double (-130) vs. Nets

Carter is locked in right now for the Magic, who have made things difficult for playoff teams down the stretch. Over their last four games, they have taken down the Timberwolves and Pelicans, while losing to the Suns by three points and the Sixers by two points. Carter posted a double-double in three of those games, and going back even further, he has recorded a double-double in nine of his last 10 games, overall.

Favorite Value Play

Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones ($3,400) at Pacers

If Morant does indeed sit out, expect to see Jones included in a lot of entries. He should slot into the starting five given that he previously started each game of a 12-game stretch that Morant missed earlier in the season. During his time in that role, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Favorite Stud

Nets PG/SG Kyrie Irving ($10,200) at Magic

When Irving is able to play, he hasn’t disappointed. He recently had a 50-point performance against the Hornets, a 38-point game against the Bucks and has shot 51.6 percent from the field over his last six games. This should be an up-tempo game, with the Magic and Nets playing at the 10th and 12th fastest paces in the league, respectively. He has an incredibly high floor, and if the Magic can keep things somewhat close, Irving’s heavy playing time has the potential to leave him with a monster stat line.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

