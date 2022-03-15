NBA Picks for March 15: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have four NBA games to choose from today. There are two games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: BKN/ORL (230.5) and MEM/IND (234.5). MIA is the biggest favorite at 12.5 points over DET while BKN is at 10 points over ORL. There are no games with a spread of three points or lower.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path to most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Magic are a bad team. They are 29th in offensive rating, 19th in defense and sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference with 18 wins. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have played together in three of the last four games. In those three contests, the Nets scored 129, 132 and 120 points, and they went 2-1 ATS. Recently, though, the Magic have shown some moxie, as they’ve gone 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games. They defeated the Timberwolves outright and covered the spread against the Suns and the 76ers, with the latter game going to overtime. It’s a big number so give me the points here.

Memphis has been the best team ATS all season at 63.8%. Indiana is down at 47.8%. Memphis is top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating while Indiana is 17th in offense and 26th in defense. Now, Ja Morant is doubtful for this game which is a huge blow for this team. Or is it? In 15 games that Morant has missed this season, the Grizzlies have gone 11-4 ATS. Tyus Jones is a more than capable backup and the Grizzlies have displayed their depth all season long.

The Heat are sitting atop the Eastern Conference with 45 wins. They are 11th in offensive rating and 5th in defense. They are 24-9 at home while Detroit is 7-27 on the road. The Pistons are 28th in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating. Looking at those numbers, the 13-point spread makes sense. In the last 11 games, though, the Pistons have been 10-1 ATS. They’ve been 19th in offensive rating and 16th in defense. In three meetings with the Heat, the final margins of victory have been 3 and 8 for Miami while the Pistons won by 10.

