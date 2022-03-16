Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 16

Remember when your grandparents used to sit down at the dining room table every Saturday morning and clip coupons out of the newspaper? Well, that’s sort of what this article is, but with less old people and scissors. We’re here to find the best value plays on tonight’s massive 12-game slate. It’s pretty simple stuff.

Without furhter ado, let’s dive in.

While Dragic did just go scoreless in 19.9 minutes of action against the Magic on Tuesday, there are two crucial things to note about Wednesday’s content. First and foremost, Kyrie Irving (personal) will be unavailable, and therefore not present to attempt 31 field goals. Second, the Mavericks are a must stiffer test than Orlando, which should certainly mean a more competitive script.

In such a scenario, I’d expect Dragic’s role to look more like what we saw in Brooklyn’s most recent home game: Sunday’s victory over the Knicks where the veteran guard was forced to log 38.3 minutes. That wasn’t empty volume, either, as Dragic finished that contest with six assists, a couple of steals and 24.75 DKFP. It’s also not like it’s only Irving who will be sidelined for the Nets. Both Seth Curry ($5,300; ankle) and Cam Thomas ($3,100; back) were inactive for Tuesday’s win, and their statuses are up in the air for this evening. Add in good friend Luka Doncic — the reason Dragic was initially expected to sign with Dallas — and you’ve got all the makings for a vintage performance from the Dragon.

One of the biggest question marks on the entire slate is the health of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200; ankle). The Canadian has been a destroyer of worlds the past three weeks, carrying a 33.4% usage rate dating back to Feb. 25. That’s a span of nine games where SGA is averaging a gaudy 1.56 DKFP per minute. However, he’s questionable on Wednesday, and there really isn’t any reason for the Thunder to do anything risky with their franchise star. He could very well join Josh Giddey (hip) and Lu Dort (shoulder) on the sidelines, leaving very little for Mark Daigneault to work with.

If that’s the case, Maledon has to be considered one of the best values on the slate. While it’s Tre Mann ($5,100) who will likely act as the team’s lead guard, Maledon has started Oklahoma City’s past two games, so you know his role is secure. He’s also in possession of a respectable 21.5% usage rate dating back to Feb. 9 — a span of time where Maledon is averaging 0.92 DKFP per minute. Against the Spurs squad that ranks second in pace (103.4) and 27th in defensive rating (117.9) across their past 10 contests, Maledon should have little issue bringing back value.

You’ll have to be a little careful with this one, though I wouldn’t sweat too much. While Achiuwa has started back-to-back games for the Raptors, Nick Nurse has stated that he is willing to rotate at the center spot depending on matchup. Realistically, that would mean Khem Birch ($3,100) is a candidate to open tonight’s contest against Ivica Zubac ($6,800). Still, with how Achiuwa has been playing since the All-Star break, it’s going to be difficult to demote him.

Since Feb. 25, Achiuwa is averaging 1.06 DKFP per minute played with a 25.5% usage rate that only actually trails Pascal Siakam ($9,100) among Toronto’s rotation pieces. That’s the thing with Precious, he’s never seen a shot he doesn’t like or an isolation opportunity he doesn’t think he can’t exploit. He’s confident, and maybe he should be, as he’s also shooting 48.5% (16-for-33) from three-point range across his past 10 games. If Achiuwa sees anything close to the 33.1 minutes he logged against the Lakers on Monday, there’s no chance he doesn’t reach 6x or 7x value this evening.

