Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Valspar Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 Valspar Championship Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks and provide their one and done strategy for the event from Copperhead.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

2022 Valspar — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Valspar — DraftKings Picks | One and Done | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Valspar Championship DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 17

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Valspar Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained 450-500 Yards

Par 3s Gained 200-225 Yards

Strokes Gained: Short Game

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Valspar Championship: Course

Course: Copperhead

Yardage: 7,340

Par: 71

Greens: s: TifEagle bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis

2022 Valspar Championship: Past Winners

2021 Sam Burns -17

2019 Paul Casey -8

2018 Paul Casey -10

2017 Adam Hadwin -14

2016 Charl Schwartzel -7

2015 Jordan Spieth -10

2022 Valspar Championship DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Collin Morikawa $10,700

Xander Schauffele $10,300

High-End Value

Shane Lowry $9,700

Jason Kokrak $9,200

Second-Level Values

Alex Noren $8,700

Gary Woodland $8,500

Mid-Level Values

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $7,900

Aaron Wise $7,800

Lanto Griffin $7,400

Nick Taylor $7,300

Scrub Values

Vaughn Taylor $6,700

Kramer Hickok $6,500

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.