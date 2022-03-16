NBA Picks for March 16: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have 12 NBA games to choose from today. There are three games with a total of at least 240 on DraftKings Sportsbook: ATL/CHA (240.5), LAL/MIN (241.5) and MIL/SAC (241). SA is the biggest favorite at 13.5 points over OKC, NYK is at 12 points over POR and PHO is at 11 points over HOU. There are four games with a spread of three points or lower - ATL -1 over CHA, DAL -25 over BKN, GS -2 over BOS and TOR -1 over LAC.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path to most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The 76ers have been struggling a bit as of late, having not covered ATS in five of the last six games with the last three on the road. The Cavaliers have covered ATS in four of the last six games with a cover against the 76ers. That game was with Jarrett Allen, though. Since Allen has been out, the defensive rating has plummeted from 4th to 17th. While the 76ers have been struggling on offense, much of that was due to James Harden shooting 33%, 17% and 26% from the field. He converted 54% of his attempts on Sunday so the funk may be now in the trunk. While Evan Mobley is a good defender, he’s giving up so much size to Joel Embiid, who should have his way. Update: Embiid is questionable so if he’s out then advantage Cavaliers. The 76ers are 20-12 ATS on the road.

The Nets are at home so that means no Kyrie Irving in this one. They still have Kevin Durant but will that be enough? The Mavericks are 6th in defensive rating and have covered ATS on the road at the third-best clip (63.6%). They play at the slowest pace in the league but they have some guy named Luka Doncic who carries them on offense. Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10 games and 5-0 in the last five road games.

The Thunder play better on the road than at home for some reason. They are 9-26 at home and 11-22 on the road. ATS on the road, they are 22-11 for a 66.7% cover rate, the highest in the league. The Spurs are 16-19 ATS at home. The Spurs are 20th in defensive rating while the Thunder are 16th. These teams have played three times this season. The Thunder won by five points and lost by eight points at home. They lost on the road by 22 points. Shrug. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for this one and Josh Giddey is out so that complicates things a bit. That said, when Shai missed 10 games in early February, the Thunder went 7-4-2 ATS. I’ll take the 13.5 points here.

