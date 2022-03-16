NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 16

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Follow along on Twitter (@dklive) for updates.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

I don’t remember the last time we had this many games with a total over 240 on one slate. Granted, I’m not known to have the greatest memory but still. There are some juicy environments for fantasy goodies today.

The Hornets are third in offensive pace and have scored 134 and 142 in the last two games. The Hawks aren’t too shabby on offense themselves as they’ve put up 122, 131, 122 and 124 in the last four games. The Hawks are second in offensive rating while the Hornets are ninth. To increase the juiciness level, the Hornets are 23rd in defensive rating while the Hawks are 26th.

The Timberwolves play at the fastest pace in the league while the Lakers are fifth. Minnesota is sixth in offensive rating while the Lakers are 17th in defensive rating. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have given up 110.4 points per game with games of 140, 139 and 132 points. Minnesota has averaged 125.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Bucks are sixth in offensive pace while the Kings are eighth. Yummy. The Bucks are fourth in offensive rating while the Kings are 28th in defensive rating. Over the last 10 games, the Bucks have averaged 114.6 points while the Kings have put up 110.3 per game. The teams have been 19th and 22nd in defensive rating respectively.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Hawk, 76ers, Nets, Suns, Lakers, Timberwolves, Thunder, Spurs, Clippers

2nd night of a back-to-back

Nets, Suns

1st night of a back-to-back

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers SF LeBron James ($11,200) @ Timberwolves

James has been dealing with a knee issue for a while but he’s only missed one game in the last 15. The Lakers should make the play-in game but there are 14 games left and they are only three games ahead in the win column of the Trail Blazers and Spurs with the Kings four games back. This is the third game in four nights for the Lakers but unless he doesn’t feel right in warm ups, James should play. If he’s unable to go, then Russell Westbrook ($8,900) and Malik Monk ($6,100) should see increases in usage rate with Talen Horton-Tucker ($4,800) seeing more playing time and usage as well.

Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200) @ Spurs

Shai injured his ankle during Monday’s game. The Thunder are already depleted so if he’s out, then Theo Maledon ($3,800) would likely enter the starting rotation. On the season, with both Shai and Giddey out, Tre Mann ($5,100) has seen the highest usage rate bump of 6.6% to 28%. Darius Bazley ($5,600) sees a 4.8% increase to 23%.

Raptors PG/SG Fred VanVleet ($8,000) @ Clippers

VanVleet has been dealing with a knee issue and has missed six of the last eight games. He did play on Monday and received 41 minutes of run. If he’s unable to go, then Scottie Barnes ($7,900) will be the point forward while Armoni Brooks ($3,200) will likely enter the starting rotation. Brooks is averaging 0.73 FP/Min on the season.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Nets are at home so that means no Kyrie Irving in this one. They still have Kevin Durant ($10,900) but will that be enough? The Mavericks are 6th in defensive rating and have covered ATS on the road at the third-best clip (63.6%). They play at the slowest pace in the league but they have some guy named Luka Doncic ($11,500) who carries them on offense. Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10 games and 5-0 in the last five road games.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

I know, I know. It’s gross and the odds aren’t fantastic. Could Burks score in the single digits? Sure, as he’s accomplished the feat in four of the last eight games. He’s shooting 38% from the field on the season. Yuck. That said, he’s starting, playing 34 minutes per game and now gets to face a Trail Blazers team that has been 29th in defensive rating over that span and boosts the 2-point percentage prowess by 15.97% above the league average.

Favorite Value Play

Thunder C Olivier Sarr ($3,500) @ Spurs

Sarr received the start on Monday and played 32 minutes, contributing 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block. He could get the starting nod again and play over 30 minutes. On the season, he’s averaging 0.79 FP/Min and faces a Spurs team that has boosted the FPPM to centers by 3.08% over the league average.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($11,900) @ Wizards

Barring any projected ownership anomalies, I will usually side with Jokic. Matchups and game environment don’t really matter with him. It just comes down to how he feels on any given night. He’s a threat to triple-double every game and has the highest floor/ceiling combo in the league. He’s averaging 1.83 FP/Min which is higher than the 1.77 for Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700). Over the last six games, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in all with three over 70 and a high of 95! L. O. L.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.