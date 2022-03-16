Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 16

Wednesday’s NBA slate is absolutely massive. There are 12 games to choose from, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,700) – Murray continues to provide some of the most consistent value in fantasy basketball. He’s been the Spurs’ top option all season, but he’s taken his game to another level following the Derrick White trade. He’s increased his production to 1.56 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s returned value in five of his past six games.

Murray is in a great spot for success Wednesday vs. the Thunder. They rank dead last in defensive efficiency over their past 10 games, allowing a whopping 122.7 points per 100 possessions. The Spurs are currently implied for 122.0 points, which is the fourth-highest mark on the slate.

Other Options – Trae Young ($10,300), Jrue Holiday ($7,700)

Value

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($3,300) – Mitchell has struggled recently, averaging just 0.67 DKFP per minute over the past month. That said, he’s averaged 0.79 DKFP per minute for the season, so there’s reason to believe he can improve moving forward.

Despite his mediocre per-minute production, Mitchell has still racked up at least 20.0 DKFP in back-to-back games. You’ll definitely take that kind of production at just $3,300.

Other Options – Mike Conley ($5,500), Patrick Beverley ($4,900)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets ($10,100) – The Suns continue to win games despite the absence of Chris Paul, and they should cruise to another victory on Wednesday. They’re 11-point favorites in a juicy matchup vs. the Rockets, and their implied team total of 123.25 ranks third on the slate.

Booker has been carrying the load from a fantasy perspective. He’s always been a gifted scorer, but he’s taken on more responsibilities as a distributor with Paul sidelined. He’s increased his assist rate by 9.6 percentage points in seven games without Paul, resulting in an average of 49.68 DKFP per game. There’s some blowout potential here, but Booker has massive upside if this game is more competitive than expected.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($8,000), D’Angelo Russell ($7,700)

Value

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs ($5,100) – Mann has played some of his best basketball of late. The first-round pick out of Florida has increased his production to 0.85 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s scored at least 28.0 DKFP in back-to-back games. That alone would be enough to put him on the radar at $5,200 vs. the Spurs.

However, Mann also has the potential for a massive usage bump on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently questionable, and given the Thunder’s dismal record, it would not be surprising to see him sit. Josh Giddey and Lu Dort are already sidelined, so the team would be without their top three playmakers if SGA is inactive. Mann has seen the largest usage bump on the squad with all three players off the floor this season, so he figures to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Other Options – Devin Vassell ($5,600), Justin Holiday ($3,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings ($11,700) – Antetokounmpo has failed to return value in each of his past two games, but those were on the road against tough Western Conference foes in the Jazz and Warriors. Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Kings should be much friendlier. The Kings rank just 28th in defensive efficiency this season, and the Bucks’ implied team total of 125.0 ranks second on the slate. Giannis has significant upside in this matchup, and his salary has also decreased by $500.

Other Options – R.J. Barrett ($7,700), Mikal Bridges ($6,200)

Value

Evan Fournier, New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,900) – The Knicks have not been a team worth considering very often this season, but they have some appeal vs. the Blazers. They’re just 29th in defensive efficiency over their past 10 games, and the Knicks' 117.25-point implied team total represents a significant increase from their season average.

The Knicks are also playing without a few of their backcourt options at the moment, leaving Fournier to handle plenty of minutes. He racked up 33.7 minutes in their last outing and responded with 38.0 DKFP. He has similar upside on Wednesday at a very reasonable salary.

Other Options – Marcus Morris ($5,600), Grayson Allen ($3,900)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves ($11,200) – You have to feel bad for LeBron at this point. He’s doing everything possible to try to push the Lakers into the playoffs but it’s just not working. He’s taken on a monster workload of late, and he racked up more than 40 minutes in his last outing. LeBron has averaged 1.54 DKFP per minute in games without Anthony Davis this season, so he can do plenty of damage with that much playing time.

The Lakers are sizable underdogs Wednesday vs. the red-hot Timberwolves, but this contest should feature plenty of scoring. Both of these teams rank in the top five in pace over the past 10 games – the Timberwolves are first in that department – and the total sits at a slate-high 241.5 points.

Other Options – Bobby Portis ($6,300), P.J. Washington ($5,200)

Value

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets ($4,500) – Gallinari has been playing more minutes for the Hawks recently, and he’s taken full advantage. He’s scored at least 26.5 DKFP in each of his past three games, and he’s averaged 0.84 DKFP per minute this season. He’s expected to see around 30 minutes again on Wednesday, so he’s a good bet to return value vs. the Hornets.

Other Options – Rui Hachimura ($3,400), Rudy Gay ($3,100)

Center

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets ($7,200) – There are a ton of strong options at center on Wednesday, including the two leading MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Both players clearly have upside – they’ve put together some of the biggest fantasy performances of the season – but they are expensive.

Porzingis stands out as a better pure value at just $7,200. The oft-injured big man has scored 40.0 DKFP in back-to-back games, and he played just under 27.5 minutes in his last outing. Overall, Porzingis has averaged 1.38 DKFP per minute since joining the Wizards’ rotation, and he could see another small bump in playing time vs. the Nuggets.

Other Options – Nikola Jokic ($11,900), Joel Embiid ($11,100)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets ($3,900) – Okongwu has been playing around 20 minutes per game with John Collins sidelined recently, but he remains very affordable at just $3,900. Okongwu has also increased his production to 1.05 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s returned value in four straight games. He’s in a great spot for another strong outing vs. the Hornets, who rank 29th in team rebound rate this season.

Other Options – Precious Achiuwa ($3,900), Zach Collins ($3,300)

