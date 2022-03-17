NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta slate locks at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. Noah Gragson ($10,700) — There is quite a bromance going on between Gragson and his new crew chief, Luke Lambert. These two are looking unstoppable and are the early Xfinity Series Championship favorites.

2. Justin Allgaier ($10,500) — Atlanta will likely be a plate track in the Cup Series. In the Xfinity Series with full horsepower and low downforce, the best car will win — JR Motorsports has the best cars.

3. Ty Gibbs ($10,100) — The JGR cars are good but are clearly behind the JRM cars. Gibbs may be at a disadvantage in terms of equipment, but this is a rare occasion when Gibbs is not at an experiential disadvantage because this track is brand new.

4. Josh Berry ($9,500) — Atlanta is a brand new intermediate track that everyone has to figure out. This is nothing new to Josh Berry. He may not have a lot of Xfinity experience, but he does have a lot of experience in learning tracks quickly, and without practice.

5. Daniel Hemric ($9,700) — Talent wise, Hemric has looked like one of the best drivers if not the best driver in the Xfinity Series. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell because the defending champ’s equipment is not on the level of JRM and JGR.

6. Trevor Bayne ($9,900) — This could be the weekend where Trevor Bayne finally gets back to Victory Lane. In his first two races (Fontana and Phoenix), Bayne recorded a Real Rating of 0.92 in both races (my own statistical creation that weighs a driver’s average position along with the amount of laps led and laps driven inside the top 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 — a perfect score is 1.00).

7. AJ Allmendinger ($10,300) — There is one fact — not narrative but fact — to understand for Allmendinger: He is great in clean air but struggles mightily in dirty air. Allmendinger won at Atlanta in 2020, but that was a completely different race track.

8. Brandon Jones ($9,100) — This race has all of the signs of being filled with cautions and massive wrecks. When this is the case, it’s hard to believe that Jones avoids the chaos. If he keeps it clean, then he has a chance at winning — Jones had a 0.97 Real Rating last week.

9. Sam Mayer ($8,700) — Atlanta is a huge opportunity but still a significant challenge for Mayer. He has race winning equipment and his inexperience is marginal at this new track.

10. Ryan Sieg ($7,200) — At Fontana, Sieg had a top-10 driver rating. The next week at Las Vegas, Ty Gibbs wrecked him. At Phoenix, Sieg bounced back and recorded the 11th-best driver rating.

11. Brandon Brown ($7,900) — In three races this season, Brown has finished 10th, 11th and 13th. At Las Vegas, he finished 30th. What happened? It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but if you watched the race, then you know he had to pit with a flat tire. He dropped from 8th to 35th and then the race went green for 80 laps. That is terrible timing.

12. Landon Cassill ($9,300) — Other than his car catching on fire at Fontana, this season could not be going any better for Cassill. He’s earned a top-10 driver rating in three of the four races. Unfortunately, it’s hard to put Cassill in DFS lineups. He is very similar to former Kaulig Racing driver, Justin Haley. He is solid in real life, but does not score enough fantasy points at his price level.

13. Bayley Currey ($5,300) — This price is insulting. Currey has a top-20 finish in three of the four races this season, and he’s recorded a top-20 driver rating in the last two races. He is at least $1,000 too cheap.

14. Jeffrey Earnhardt ($6,400) — With Earnhardt, it’s important to pay close attention to what car he is driving. Last week, he was in a Gase car, but this week, he is back with Sam Hunt Racing. This is top-10 equipment with a quality driver and top-20 equipment with Earnhardt driving.

15. Loris Hezemans ($4,900) — The European stock car racer has not been very impressive in his first several seasons. In his defense, he’s been driving terrible equipment. This weekend, he is in his best car yet. The RSS cars (Sieg) have been incredibly sporty this season.

