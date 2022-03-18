NBA Picks for March 18: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have 12 NBA games to choose from today. There are four games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: MEM/ATL (237.5), IND/HOU (239), NO/SA (237) and CHI/PHO (230.5). MIA is the biggest favorite at 15 points over OKC. There are four games with a spread of three points or lower — PHI -3 over DAL, DEN -3 over CLE, IND -3 over HOU and SA -3 over NO.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Trail Blazers are bad and are challenging the Rockets for worst team in the league distinction. They are 9-25 and 11-21-1 ATS on the road. They are without their main offensive weapon in Anfernee Simons, so we should lay the points with Brooklyn right? Not so fast my friends. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and they are 7-25-1 ATS at home. That 21.9% cover rate is the worst in the league by a sizeable margin. Since Simons has been out, Portland has scored fewer than 100 points three times, but those were against good defensive teams in Utah, Minnesota and New York. Against Atlanta and Washington, they scored 113 and 118 points. Brooklyn is 21st in defensive rating.

Ja Morant is questionable for this one, but Taylor Jenkins intimated that he’s on track to play. Even if Morant is out, the Grizzlies have displayed superior depth all season. In 16 games without Morant, they have been 12-4 ATS. On the season, Memphis has covered at the highest rate in the league at 64.3% and are second-best on the road at 66.7%. Good teams win, great teams cover. Over the last 10 games, Atlanta is 2-8 ATS.

I’ve been picking on the Lakers for quite some time because they freaking stink right now. They’ve lost 16 of the last 22 games and are 2-7-1 ATS over the last 10 games. That said, I’m a masochist and will take the points. The main reason being Toronto seems to struggle a bit at home. On the road, they are warriors and have posted a 24-13 ATS record. At home, they’ve been 16-16. They’ve covered the last five games, which happened to be on the road. In the prior four games, they failed to cover all of them, with three of those games at home.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.