Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 18

We have a 12-game NBA slate today. There are four games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: MEM/ATL (237.5), IND/HOU (239), NO/SA (237) and CHI/PHO (230.5). MIA is the biggest favorite at 15 points over OKC, while BKN is at 14 points over POR. There are four games with a spread of three points or lower: PHI (-3) over DAL, DEN (-3) over CLE, IND (-3) over HOU and SA (-3) over NO.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($10,600) – This game has a healthy total of 237 with a tight spread of three points, so it should be a competitive, up-and-down affair. Over the last 10 games, the Spurs rank second in offensive pace, while the Pelicans have been 11th. Murray is a threat to triple-double on any given night and garners a usage rate in the 30% range. Over the last 10 games, he’s gone for at least 50.0 DKFP in eight of those contests with both a 65.25 DKFP and 70.25 DKFP game within that span. The Pelicans have boosted the FPPM to point guards by 1.34% above the league average.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($11,200), Ja Morant ($10,200), Devin Booker ($9,100)

Value

Goran Dragic, Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($5,000) – Since arriving in Brooklyn 10 games ago, the ramp up has been slow and steady. Dragic was initially receiving around 15 minutes per game, but the minutes then increased to the mid-20s, then he logged 39 and 36 in two of Brooklyn’s last three games. Dragic will likely start on Friday since Kyrie Irving (personal) won’t be playing. In four starts with the Nets this season, he’s gone for 24.75 DKFP, 24.75 DKFP, 8.75 DKFP and 30.25 DKFP, respectively. The Trail Blazers have boosted the FPPM to point guards by 16.15% above the league average.

Other Options – Dennis Schroder ($5,200), Immanuel Quickley ($5,300), Mike Conley ($5,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls ($9,100) – Chris Paul (thumb) has missed the last 12 games. Booker has played in eight of those games and averaged 27.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks. He’s gone for at least 50.0 DKFP in six of those contests with a high of 61.25 DKFP. He was averaging 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game on the season, so he’s really stepped it up and been THE man for the Suns. The Bulls have been a good team this season, but their 20th-ranked defense has held them back.

Other Options – CJ McCollum ($9,300), Tyrese Halilburton ($9,000), Tyler Herro ($7,400)

Value

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($3,100) – Alexander-Walker is averaging 0.9 DKFP per minute on the season, but most of that production came with the Pelicans. Since joining the Jazz, the playing time has been sparse, receiving 65 minutes in 15 games. However, with Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) out and Trent Forrest ($3,000; wrist) questionable, NAW could see over 20 minutes. He played 23 minutes on Wednesday.

Other Options – Jalen Green ($5,800), Jordan Clarkson ($5,800), Lonnie Walker IV ($4,900)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($10,500) – Since returning from a 21-game absence, Durant has played seven games. Three of those were at home, which means sans Irving. He only went for 43.5 DKFP and 46.0 DFKP in two of those contests, but those were against two of the best defenses in the league (MIA and DAL). Against the Knicks, who are 15th in defensive rating, he went for 77.5 DKFP. He should feast on a Portland team that is 29th in defensive rating and boosts the FPPM to power forwards by 7.69% above the league average. The only worry is blowout, but if that scenario manifests, it will likely be because Durant had a big game.

Other Options – Zach LaVine ($7,700), RJ Barrett ($7,900), Buddy Hield ($7,400)

Value

Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks ($3,100) – Williams isn’t an exciting option. He’s averaging 0.61 DKFP per minute on the season, but over the last month, he’s at 0.75 DKFP. He’s primarily a three-point shooter, but he’s scored double-figures in four straight and gone for 16.5 DKFP, 24.25 DKFP, 19.35 DKFP and 25.5 DKFP over that span. The Hawks allow the 14th-most three-point attempts per game and they allow the sixth-highest conversion rate. Williams is $100 above the minimum so there’s room for profit.

Other Options – Bruce Brown ($5,600), Lauri Markkanen ($5,500)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors ($10,700) – Do I love this recommendation? Niet, especially after Wednesday’s performance in which the Lakers lost by 20 points and James put up 35.25 DKFP. I do like the Lakers to cover on Friday, though, and recency bias should make James low-owned. For some reason, the Raptors are much better on the road than at home. In addition, the Lakers are still in the play-in game, so they haven’t given up ...yet. James went for 49.25 DKFP two games ago against the Raptors and, just four games ago, he concluded a three-game streak in which he went for at least 70.0 DKFP in each contest.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($9,500), Pascal Siakam ($8,900), Scottie Barnes ($7,700)

Value

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets ($5,700) – Smith could start on Friday, but even if he doesn’t, he should get plenty of run against a Rockets team that is second in offensive pace, dead-last in defensive rating and boosts the FPPM to centers by 20.85% above the league average. Over the last seven games, Smith has averaged 28.7 minutes without starting. He’s gone for at least 23.0 DKFP in all those contests and 38.0 DKFP twice.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($4,500)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers ($11,500) – Jokic has the highest floor/ceiling combo in the game and is averaging a ridiculous 1.84 DKFP per minute. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and matchups mean nothing to him.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($10,800), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,400)

Value

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets ($5,400) – Eubanks has started the last nine games and averaged 26.8 minutes, 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. Over the last three games, he’s played 39, 30 and 30 minutes, respectively, contributing 28.25 DKFP, 35.5 DKFP and 42.0 DKFP. Now he faces a Nets team that is 12th in offensive pace, 21st in defensive rating and boosts the FPPM to centers by 1.32% above the league average.

Other Options – Precious Achiuwa ($4,400), Zach Collins ($3,300)

