Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for March 18

DraftKings contributors Jeff Pratt and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at guard for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Adam Kaufman:

12 game slate in the association tonight, so of course we want to identify which guys to start our lineups with, and we’ll begin at the guard position here. Matt, we’ll start with you, there are a lot of interesting options, certainly, Luka Doncic is at the top of the list. Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, these guys, they’re all in good spots. Who do you like?

Matt Meiselman:

So I think that there’s a team that you basically have to play someone from at least as the slate stands now, where the Utah Jazz have three really very underpriced guards with Donovan Mitchell out of the lineup. I think the guy that I like the most right now is Nickel Alexander-Walker at $3,100, but Mike Conley is a good play, Jordan Clarkson is a good play. I do imagine those two guys in the $5000s though are going to be really popular, so Alexander-Walker sort of gets you leverage off of those two players if one of them gets in foul trouble, doesn’t play well, the game’s a blowout, any sort of thing like that. Alexander-Walker would be the clear beneficiary there, so I think if more people play Conley and Clarkson, you go with Nickel Alexander-Walker, but one of these guys at least is going to be very good just because of how much usage opens up with Mitchell and then also Bojan Bogdanovic is also out for this team. So I think you do have to play someone on Utah. If it’s one of these three, I like Nickel Alexander-Walker, but it could really be any of them.

Adam Kaufman:

Yeah, NAW 3100 bucks and projected for north of 20-25 points in that vicinity. Jeff, what about you? Is this also a pay-down spot?

Jeff Pratt:

Yeah, not quite as far down as Matt. I like the value on Tyler Herro at $7,400. The Thunder really struggle against everyone but specifically guards, ranking 26th in DK fantasy points allowed to them. Herro has scored 42-plus fantasy points in back-to-back games and the Heat have given him the keys with the second unit—he’s seen a usage rate of 28 percent or higher in six of his last eight games. On a Miami team that doesn’t score a lot, Herro is a huge help off the bench. He ranks second on the team in points per game only behind Jimmy Butler. Speaking of Butler, he’s questionable tonight with a right ankle sprain. If he’s unable to suit up, that makes Herro even more enticing.

Matt’s Pick: Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,100)

Jeff’s Pick: Tyler Herro ($7,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.