NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 2

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Houston Rockets play at the fastest pace in the league and are dead-last in defensive efficiency. If you’re going to tank, that’s the optimal way to do it. Now they face a Jazz team that is tops in offensive efficiency. Any questions as to why the spread is 14 points in favor of Utah?

On the flip side of the Jazz/Rockets game, the Pacers and Magic game has a spread of only one point. The teams are 24th and 26th in defensive efficiency so, Ole! In two games this season against each other, the totals were 222 and 237.

If the Rockets are the creme de la creme of fantasy, then the Kings are the frosting and cherry on top. They are seventh in offensive pace and 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pelicans don’t play fast but they are 21st in defensive efficiency.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Pacers, Hornets

2nd night of a back-to-back

Rockets

1st night of a back-to-back

Kings, Heat

Key Injuries to Monitor

Cavaliers PG Darius Garland ($7,700) vs. Hornets

Garland has been in and out of the lineup over the past 10 games with a lower back issue. He has not played in the two most recent contests. If he’s unable to go, and with Caris LeVert also out, Brandon Goodwin ($6,000) would likely make his third consecutive start. Over that span, he’s gone for 23.75 and 46.5 DKFP. He’s averaging 0.94 FP/Min on the season. One caveat for Goodwin is that the price has gone up from $4,200 and he’s been very highly rostered the last two slates.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

The Grizzlies have the best record ATS this season. Guess who’s second? Yup, the Thunder at 36-21-4 for a 63.2% rate. This game is in Denver and the Thunder are 7-1 ATS in the last eight road games. In two prior meetings with Denver, the Thunder lost by four points and won by 14. Granted, those two games were at home.

Favorite Player Prop

Since being acquired by Philadelphia, Harden has attempted seven three-pointers in each game, draining five and three. The Knicks allows the fifth-most three-pointers per game at 37.6. In addition, against shooting guards, New York boosts the three-point prowess by 7.15%.

Favorite Value Play

Heat PG Gabe Vincent ($4,200) at Bucks

Kyle Lowry will miss his second consecutive game due to a personal matter. Vincent will likely make his second straight start and 21st of the season. In the prior 20, he averaged 32.9 minutes, 13.2 points, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals. On Monday, he played 33 minutes and contributed 29 DKFP. He makes most of his hay from downtown and the Bucks allow the most three-pointers per game at 40.8.

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($11,600) vs. Knicks

Over the last 10 games, Embiid has scored at least 55 DKFP in nine games with seven above 60 and a high of 83. The one game he went under 55 was in a 48-point loss to the Celtics in which he only played 27 minutes. Since James Harden ($11,200) was acquired two games ago, all Embiid has done is go for 34 and 37 points, good for 55 and 61.75 DKFP. That 61.75-game was against these same Knicks. The usage rate has been 39.4% and 36.2%.

